State’s attorney primary victor O’Neill Burke says it’s wrong to paint her as the ‘tough-on-crime’ choice

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.
Fresh from clinching the Democratic nomination for Cook County state’s attorney, Eileen O’Neill Burke on Monday acknowledged she must improve her messaging in a race in which she says she was unfairly cast as the tough-on-crime candidate.
The former appellate judge saw her Election Night lead over challenger Clayton Harris III dwindle from more than 10,000 to less than 1,600, as mail-in ballots were tallied over the course of 10 days. Early Friday evening, O'Neill Burke declared victory and Harris conceded.
Despite the nearly evenly split Democratic vote in the March 19 primary, she said she won’t change her positions in the run-up to the November election. She instead pinned the close race on “a question of messaging.”
“I think a lot of the concern was unfair that I was going to be very hard on crime,” O'Neill Burke said Monday during a victory speech at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 hall in the West Loop. “I want to be effective. That doesn't mean we're going to lock everybody up.”
Instead, she wants to implement programs that “get people turned around. That's my goal. That's how we're going to measure effectiveness. Not how many people we lock up, but how many people we get turned around, how quickly we can get our crime rates down," she said.
“... And we will work very, very hard throughout this next campaign season until November to make sure every single community in Cook County understands what my positions are."
After almost two weeks of uncertainty, Eileen O’Neill Burke edged out Clayton Harris III for the Democratic nomination, with mail ballots tallied Friday sealing the most hotly contested race of the primary a full 10 days after the polls closed. The Associated Press called the race over — and the two candidates agreed.
Eileen O’Neill Burke is leading Clayton Harris III, 50.15% to 49.85%, a margin that changed only by hundredths of a percentage point, after city and suburban officials tallied more mail-in ballots Thursday.
The latest batch of city and suburban mail-in ballots in the Cook County state’s attorney’s race show Eileen O’Neill Burke leading Clayton Harris III by 1,637 votes, up 39 since Tuesday.
Unofficial results show Eileen O’Neill Burke now leads Clayton Harris III 50.15% to 49.85%. Both campaigns say they are prepared for next steps in the contest.
Based on unofficial results, O’Neill Burke now leads Harris 50.16% to 49.84%. They are separated by less than 1,700 votes.
More mail-in ballots were counted Sunday, leaving 2,015 votes separating Harris and Burke. The two were separated by 4,771 votes after Saturday’s count. Burke is leading Harris 50.19% to 49.81% overall.
She’s easily ahead in the suburbs, while Harris has a narrow edge in Chicago. On Friday, thanks to the counting of mail ballots from Chicago voters, Harris had a net gain of 1,366 votes.
The Cook County State’s Attorney said Tuesday’s historically low turnout was “deeply concerning,” saying that it “tells me that we have an electorate that has not been engaged and that’s very troubling, not just for the state’s attorney’s race, but for our democracy as a whole.”
Some 100,000 votes or more are still to be counted in the close race, including votes cast in 11 Chicago precincts and mail-in ballots.
While candidates backed by the Chicago Teachers Union won many of their primary races Tuesday, the city’s left-leaning political movement hit a major bump with the apparent loss on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s key ballot initiative, while the Cook County state’s attorney race hangs in the balance.
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down from a seat on the appellate court to run for state’s attorney, took an early lead against her opponent Clayton Harris III.
Democrats appear to be leaning toward taking a tough-on-crime approach.
By Neil Steinberg
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The ex-judge’s top 25 individual donors include no African Americans and no women, a WBEZ analysis of her Illinois campaign filings finds.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara said he voted for Eileen O’Neill Burke and encouraged officers in the union to do so. But he added that Burke’s opponent, Clayton Harris, would be “a step up” from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not running for re-election.
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who faces Clayton Harris III in the Democratic primary, has received hundreds of thousands from conservatives.
Running in the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Clayton Harris III, a university lecturer, and Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former Illinois Appellate Court judge.
Officeholders can keep taking a public pension if they aren’t working for the branch of government that’s paying that benefit. Seven primary candidates, including O’Neill Burke, are getting retirement pay from past offices.
‘I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do next,’ she told a Tuesday meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
By David Struett
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge, filed more than 13,000 signatures to run as a Democrat for Cook County state’s attorney — the last day candidates had to file petitions for the March primary.
By Tina Sfondeles
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor and political aide, joins former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke in the March 2024 primary run for state’s attorney.
O'Neill Burke has said she supports expanding restorative justice alternatives to prosecution and praised outgoing State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on her office’s review of alleged wrongful convictions.
O’Neill Burke’s most consistent policy difference from Foxx was when to charge retail theft as a felony. O'Neill Burke supports doing so for amounts over $300, as opposed to Foxx’s policy of a $1,000 threshold. O'Neill Burke also said she will seek to hold more people in custody under the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois last year.
In November, she faces Republican challenger Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski.
O'Neill Burke said she spoke with Harris by phone on Friday, when the Associated Press called the race in her favor.
“I got a call from Clayton Harris on Friday night, who congratulated me and I congratulated him on a hard fought campaign," O'Neill Burke said. "Running for office is not for the faint of heart.”
She brushed aside a question about whether she owed her election to the endorsement of Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, saying anyone who voted or campaigned for her can take credit.
O'Neill Burke likened the 10-day period of uncertainty after Election Night, where she saw her lead steadily erode as mail-in votes were counted, to a pregnant woman going 10 days past her due date.
“They will know exactly what I felt like for the last two weeks. It was very much an up-and-down roller coaster ride,” she said.
During that period, she and her husband were screaming "Oh my God, when is this going to be over? That was basically the mantra that we both had."
She acknowledged the rise in mail-in voting created a messy, drawn-out process that’s likely to become the new reality.
“It's no longer an election day,” she said. “Now with early voting, with mail-in voting, it's an election season."
By Nader Issa
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
By Fran Spielman
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]