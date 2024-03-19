Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Eliciting an electoral ho-hum from voters, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump notched lopsided wins Tuesday amid one of the worst voter turnouts for a Chicago presidential primary since at least World War II.

Shortly after the polls closed, the Associated Press declared both candidates winners.

Tuesday’s vote offered only bragging rights to the candidates after decisive primaries last week in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state made both Biden and Trump the presumptive presidential nominees for their respective parties.

Chicagoans stayed away from polling places in droves, with voter turnout hovering at slightly below 17% as of 5 pm.

That percentage would be the lowest in any presidential primary in the city in 82 years, city election board data showed. Chicago turnout was 38% four years ago and 54% in the 2016 primary.