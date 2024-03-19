The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Elections Politics Nation/World

Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch

Chicago voter turnout was at or near historic lows, likely a signal of either displeasure with the candidates or recognition that the party nominees were pre-determined.

By  Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 Updated  
SHARE Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch
Donald Trump and Joe Biden won the Illinois presidential primaries Tuesday.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden won the Illinois presidential primaries Tuesday.

AP Photos

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Eliciting an electoral ho-hum from voters, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump notched lopsided wins Tuesday amid one of the worst voter turnouts for a Chicago presidential primary since at least World War II.

Shortly after the polls closed, the Associated Press declared both candidates winners.

Tuesday’s vote offered only bragging rights to the candidates after decisive primaries last week in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state made both Biden and Trump the presumptive presidential nominees for their respective parties.

Chicagoans stayed away from polling places in droves, with voter turnout hovering at slightly below 17% as of 5 pm.

That percentage would be the lowest in any presidential primary in the city in 82 years, city election board data showed. Chicago turnout was 38% four years ago and 54% in the 2016 primary.

Next Up In Elections
It’s in the hands of voters now, as they cast Illinois primary ballots in a slew of pivotal races
Las posturas de algunos de los candidatos sobre temas importantes en estas elecciones primarias
What you need to know about the ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
Biden zings Trump, warns about threats to democracy at Gridiron Club dinner
Closing arguments: Candidates make final pitch to Chicago voters before Tuesday’s primary
Muslim community leaders urge Illinois voters to protest Biden by writing in ‘Gaza’ on primary ballot
The Latest
Colorado v USC
Bears
USC QB Caleb Williams to show Bears what he can do
Wednesday morning, general manager Ryan Poles and a cadre of Bears officials will watch their most likely draft choice in person.
By Patrick Finley
 
MacKenzie Entwistle
Blackhawks
For many Blackhawks, watching NHL games on TV keeps even off-nights entertaining
Whether they’re keeping up with friends on other teams, hoping to notice a tip or trick from one of the league’s stars or just in need of some background noise, Hawks players are just as experienced at channel-surfing through hockey games as they are at actually playing the sport.
By Ben Pope
 
AdobeStock_416007027.jpeg Stuffed mushrooms with cheese and herbs are a great low-carb snack for March Madness game watching.
Food and Restaurants
Plan a March Madness party without the carb overload
Throw an unforgettable March Madness party this year by serving up an array of delicious, low-carb snacks that are sure to be a hit with all your guests.
By Food Drink Life
 
News
An unspeakable tragedy, and then a community baby shower
Little Village nonprofit holds baby showers to help mothers in need like Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was killed in 2019.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Conference leaders continue to make progress on a plan to expand the college football playoff from four to 12 teams.
College Sports
ESPN, College Football Playoff agree to $7.8 billion deal
The deal will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season, with the national championship game moving to ABC starting in 2026.
By Associated Press
 