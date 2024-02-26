Longtime Rep. Bill Foster, challenger Qasim Rashid face off in 11th District primary, differ over Gaza war

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster calls himself “battle tested” as he faces Qasim Rashid, a progressive challenger who claims the Naperville incumbent is out of touch with Democratic values.

Foster, first elected to Congress in 2008, is running against Rashid, a Naperville human rights attorney, in the March 19 Democratic primary for the redrawn 11th Congressional District. The largely under-the-radar congressman is so far operating as if he doesn’t really have an opponent — a common incumbent strategy.

Rashid has lambasted Foster for no-shows at several debates and forums, but Foster faced his challenger on Jan. 24 — albeit briefly, before leaving to attend another town hall meeting. That exit prompted a Rashid campaign ad featuring Foster’s empty seat.

Answering questions for about 20 minutes, Foster’s exit was followed by chants of “Cease-fire now!,” a frequent call from the audience during a forum at a Naperville library event also attended by U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-6th.

Rashid, who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan when he was five, has made the Israel-Hamas war a focal point of his campaign, highlighting how he and Foster differ in their approach to the conflict.

Foster told the Sun-Times in late January that while he is “very unhappy with the conduct of the Israeli government,” he does not support a cease-fire.

“Israel has a responsibility to minimize civilian casualties,” Foster said. “And I'm unconvinced that it’s doing a very good job.” But Foster told his constituents he believes in Israel’s right to exist.

“I believe in Israel’s right to appropriately retaliate against those who perpetrate the harms, and that’s a difference in this race,” Foster said. “I do not support things that are permanent — permanent cease-fires that would effectively prohibit Israel from defending itself. And so it’s a fundamental difference.”

At the Jan. 24 forum, Rashid said “democracy is on the ballot,” adding that the U.S. should be leading from the front.

“This is how we ensure our national security, the security of the state of Israel and the security" of Palestinians, Rashid said of support for a cease-fire. “Not one more civilian needs to die if you call for a cease-fire and uphold our values of justice for all people today.”

Rashid, who launched unsuccessful bids for the Virginia state Senate in 2019 and a Virginia congressional seat in 2020, grew up in DuPage County with his family. He said he moved back home to be closer to his family — but lost his mother and is now taking care of his father, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

‘Not a personal attack’

Rashid believes voters in the district care most about climate justice, protecting democracy and human rights, the cease-fire and economic justice.

While criticizing Foster for his contributions, debate no-shows and voting record, Rashid insisted he is not going “after” Foster, but seeking to show that the incumbent is out of touch with the Democratic Party.

“This is not a personal attack. This is making sure that the future of our party is represented by someone who is reflective of our party, in terms of values,” Rashid said.

Foster in January said he had attended 329 meetings throughout the eight counties in his district within the last year. The sprawling 11th district — considered solid Democratic turf — now encompasses most of McHenry and Kane counties and parts of Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties.

Foster, was first elected in a 14th congressional district special election after former House Speaker Dennis Hastert retired. But Foster in 2010 lost his seat to Republican State Rep. Randy Hultgren. He won his seat in the 11th Congressional District in 2012.

The ‘science guy’

He is known as the “science guy” to most, including to fellow Democrats in the congressional delegation, and by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, who works closely with him on science and technology matters.

Foster, a former physicist at Fermilab, on Feb. 21 was appointed to the bipartisan House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, with the goal of coming up with practical AI policies. Foster has been vocal about the dangers of AI, including its ability to create deep-fake impersonations.

Rashid has been putting pressure on Foster for contributions he has received from corporations. Foster received $508,001 in contributions from PACs last year, according to the Federal Election Commission. He also received $742,248 from large individual contributions and $103,772 in contributions from donors who gave less than $200. He had $1,659,073 cash on hand at the end of December.

Rashid received $402,372 from large individual contributions and $224,592 in small donations under $200, records show. He had $234,580 cash on hand at the end of December.

But in an interview with the Sun-Times detailing some of Rashid’s attacks, Foster said he is proud of his endorsements and his voting record.

“I’m proud that I’m battle tested. There’s been a lot of Republican money thrown against me. I have voted for everything to get money out of politics,” Foster said. “Anyone that questions anything about my credentials should look at my voting record, my record of accomplishments for the district, and I make no apologies for that.”

The winner of the primary will face one of three Republican candidates — Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman or O Kent Mercado, in the general election.

