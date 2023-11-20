Wonderverse immersive adventures experience to open at Oakbrook Center

Anybody up for Zombieland bumper cars?

Fans of the film series can soon test their skills when Wonderverse opens its doors for previews next month at Oakbrook Center.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s first immersive entertainment/dining complex will feature interactive and virtual reality experiences as well as escape rooms, racing simulators, arcade games and more based on some of its fan-favorite films including “Zombieland,” “Ghostbusters,” “Bad Boys,” “Uncharted” and more, all in a 45,000-square-foot venue inside the mall’s former Sears store site.

Some of the attractions include: “Uncharted: The Pursuit” in which patrons must unearth hidden treasure and solve challenges across three escape rooms; “Ghostbusters: The Virtual Reality Academy” which features two different VR experiences — The Arena (you’re decked out with proton packs as you hunt ghosts and other otherworldly creatures) and The Blitz (you’re in the driver’s seat of an ECTO hovercraft); the “Pacific Playland” arcade featuring a host of undead “guests”; and the “Bad Boys Racing Club” in which simulators take you on a high-speed trek.

Dining/cocktails will be available from a variety of eateries including The Ghost Trap “Ghostbusters” speakeasy; the “21 Jump Street” pop-up bar; and the Commissary Bar and Restaurant.

The complex opens in earnest in January, Monday’s announcement said. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 21 and over. After 7 p.m. the entire venue pivots to adults (21+) only.

More information, including tickets/reservations, will be made available soon at WonderverseChicago.com.