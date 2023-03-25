The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of legendary Broadway musical composer, dies at 43

Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones.

By  Associated Press
   
Andrew Lloyd Webber (pictured in this file photo) announced via statement on Saturday that his eldest son Nicholas Lloyd Webber, has died at the age of 43.&nbsp;

Andrew Lloyd Webber (pictured in this 2009 file photo) announced via statement on Saturday that his eldest son Nicholas Lloyd Webber died after battling cancer and pneumonia.

NEW YORK — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber’s son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

