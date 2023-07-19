The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Beyoncé in Chicago: Where to eat and drink near Soldier Field before concert

Here are local places to grab a bite and drink if you are going to the Beyoncé concert this weekend.

By  Fredlyn Pierre Louis
   
merlin_48037528.jpg

Frank Micelotta, Sun-Times Media

If you’re going to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert at Soldier Field, you can ‘CUFF IT’ into a whole-day occasion.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the concert is expected to end around 10 p.m., so you might be wondering if there are any places to grab a bite to eat before you head into Soldier Field, or even a place to grab a drink after. 

There is a wide range of restaurants nearby the stadium. Here is a breakdown of local dining options available for pre-and post-show meals, all located within a mile of Soldier Field.

Sociale Chicago, 800 S. Clark St.

Opening hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, 1401 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., closed on Sunday

Roots Handmade Pizza, 744 S. Dearborn St.

Opening hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Half Sour, 755 S. Clark St.

Opening hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Chicago Curry House, 899 S. Plymouth Ct.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Lowcountry South Loop, 1132 S. Wabash Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eleven City Diner, 1112 S. Wabash Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burger Bar Chicago, 1150 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aurelio’s Pizza, 1212 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minghin Cuisine, 1234 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Little Branch Cafe, 1251 S. Prairie Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flo & Santos, 1310 S. Wabash Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

AO Hawaiian Hideout, 1315 S. Wabash Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Victory Tap, 1416 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy Hours: Saturday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Weather Mark Tavern, 1503 S. Michigan Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Specials: Weekend Brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

First Draft, 649 S. Clark St.

Opening hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kasey’s Tavern, 701 S. Dearborn St.

Opening hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

M Lounge, 1520 S. Wabash Ave.

Opening hours: Saturday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday closed

Bureau Bar, 2115 S. State St.

Opening hours: Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Specials: Weekend Brunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What about activities to do after the concert?

If you’re looking for activities after the concert, options near Soldier Field may be limited because most places in the area close before or at midnight. So if you want to keep the party going, you can take the Red Line from the Roosevelt to Belmont in Northalsted. Many bars in that area are hosting special Beyoncé-themed events to celebrate Queen Bey.

Keep in mind that the Northalsted area might be busier than usual due to after-parties and drag shows, as well as the influx of concertgoers.

