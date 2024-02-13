André 3000 revels in improvised instrumentals at Thalia Hall show

At the end of André 3000’s two-hour long woodwind recital Monday night at Thalia Hall, the rapper turned maestro received a standing ovation, a fitting reception for the modern orchestra he’s expertly crafted on his latest work, “New Blue Sun.”

Released in November, the instrumental epoch is André’s first solo album and his first iota of music since OutKast’s “Idlewild” in 2006. (As he jokingly reminded the crowd, “By the way if you’re just meeting me, I’m in a group called OutKast. I had a whole rap career before this.”)

When it hit streets, the flute-heavy “New Blue Sun” was a bit of a headscratcher–the artist behind “Hey Ya!” suddenly left all the beats and barbs at home to craft an ambient soundscape that doesn’t have a lick of rhymes on it. The only inference is embedded within the song titles themselves, like the highly descriptive opener, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

Yet, it’s been wholly praised for its creative flex, deeply meditative flow and the breadth of fresh air that a known name brought to the music landscape. Upon release, “New Blue Sun” outsold top rap albums from Nas and Lil Wayne in 2023, as reported by The Fader, and went on to place in the Billboard Top 200 Chart (a high point for an instrumental album) while also breaking a record for the longest-song ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the lead single clocking in at 12-plus minutes.

Monday’s affair followed a pattern of mini-residencies André 3000 has been staging as part of delivering “New Blue Sun Live.” It was the first of three sold-out shows in the Chicago area (he and his musical entourage hit Salt Shed Tuesday and Garfield Park Conservatory on Thursday), presented as a formal, seated event where patrons had to lock up phones in Yondr pouches to afford a distraction-free environment.

The quiet attentiveness of the room only elevated the musical furor that ebbed and flowed through various moody compositions. Laser beams that shot out of a downstage lighthouse prop and soft warm orbs behind the musicians were the only accoutrements to aid in the sensory adventure, as everything was improvised as one, large composition.

Just as it has been described in press materials, “New Blue Sun Live” is meant to be “a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, improvised, aural organism,” and the live musical troupe did justice to that mission. With no set list or agenda, the performance was a free-willed exploration of sound and a beautiful energy exchange with the audience that gave the room a palpable heartbeat.

“Tonight will not be like any other night,” André 3000 said during one of the few breaks in which he spoke to the crowd, astutely describing the otherworldly show like a spaceship ride.

“We’re just making music. This is not a show per say, there’s no song and dance numbers. It’s in much the same way as the album was made. We make it up as we go along.” He prodded the audience to get in on the spontaneity, however — “make noise as you feel like, get animalistic” — and then, later, guided the house in a deep-breathing exercise.

André 3000 has held so many roles over the course of his three-decades career, from musician to actor to producer to style icon, but perhaps the role of meditative mystic suits him best. Joined by musical director Carlos Niño (who André recalled meeting at an Erewhon grocery store in L.A. and first bonding at an Alice Coltrane tribute night), guitarist Nate Mercereau, keyboardist/synth player Surya Botofasina and percussionist Deantoni Parks, they were a hypnotic crew that produced a medley that lived in a global hodgepodge of Native American tribal music, Amazonian rainforest soundscapes, Middle Eastern snake charmer bait, ‘70s noir score, and an underground jazz lounge.

The range of expression was further exemplified by the full range of flutes André 3000 brought on deck, including Chinese and Thai bamboo flutes and a number of Mayan and MesoAmerican wooden flutes.

The evening's set was so gripping and awe-inspiring that at one point André 3000 had the room believing a spoken-word mouth ramble was an introduction to a language he discovered; in fact, he confessed, it was made-up.

All of it is just a byproduct of what Andre called his “crazy-ass imagination” that was spurred on by being an only child, as he explained — a time when he’d crawl around on the family floor on all floors pretending to be an animal. “I’m tripping out that I’m 48 years old doing songs about panthers, all just trying to get back to that kid s - - -.”

If you are lucky enough to have tickets for one of the shows this week, go early, get a great seat and get as close to the experience as possible.



