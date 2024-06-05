Budget-friendly ways to enjoy summertime in Chicago? Here's what Sun-Times readers told us

As summertime approaches in Chicago there are myriad opportunities to over-spend while trying to enjoy the warm weather — while it lasts.

From music festivals to fancy dining it may seem like going outside can cost a fortune if you are on a budget. A four-day pass for Lollapalooza starts at $409, and that’s before you’ve spent any money on food, drinks or finding your way home.

We were curious to know how Sun-Times readers enjoy the summer without spending a lot, so we asked:

What’s one way to enjoy summertime in Chicago on a budget?

Responses below have been lightly edited for clarity and readability.

“Navy Pier fireworks every Wednesday and Saturday! Doesn’t get better than that”

— Mimisita Besitosz

“Chicago Park District has movie nights, concerts, and all kinds of free events.”

— Alma Flores

“I love going on a bike ride from Diversey and Harlem to the lake. Then you can ride up and down the lakefront.”

— Brice Notardonato Ellett

The Chicago Family Biking group takes a neighborhood ride in this file photo. Courtesy of Rebecca Resman

“Take public transportation to the Museum Campus — spend days visiting the Field Museum, Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium. Try to schedule on free admission days.”

— Jan Tee Cra

💡 Illinois residents can visit the Field Museum for free every Wednesday in 2024. The Adler Planetarium offers free entry on Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the Shedd Aquarium has free admission for Illinois residents on select Tuesday evenings in June. Admission to the Field Museum will be free on Wednesdays throughout 2024 for Illinois residents.

“Kick it in the backyard with music and liquor. As long as the weather is good … you can’t beat that.”

— Brian Althimer

Beach goers cool off at the 31st Street Beach in this file photo. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“The beach is fun. The zoo is fun. They are both free, and so are the conservatories.”

— Patricia McDonald

💡 12th Street Beach, 57th Street Beach, Ohio Street Beach, South Shore Beach, North Avenue Beach, and Oak Street Beach are all free and near other attractions and museums in the city.

“Take public transportation downtown and do an architectural tour on the Chicago River. You won’t be disappointed!”

— Kevin Sheridan

“Take the train to the city. You’ll avoid parking fees. Buy a city pass. It allows access to all of the tourist-type stuff for one price. CTA transit is decent and timely, get that too. It’s summertime, start walking around and enjoy the beautiful city.”

— Evan Carson

💡 Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory offer free admission along with stunning plants and flowers.

“Visit a different public park each weekend. At the beginning of the summer, I map out different areas of the city and see how many parks are there and the neighborhood restaurants, local shops, and thrift stores nearby. If I feel like packing food up, then I can do it for $10-50 per person (depending on how much stuff you buy at the thrift store.) LOL”

— Toni Asantelightfoot

💡 Lincoln Park, Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park, Grant Park, Jackson Park, Humboldt Park, and Ping Tom Memorial Park are all free to the public, to name just a few.

Trajai Bradshaw and her son Taamir Smith take a selfie in front of the Buckingham Fountain at Grant Park in this file photo. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Stay away from River North. When going out on the town. It’s a tourist trap. Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville, Southport Corridor, and Bucktown/Wicker Park/ Ukrainian Village area are great and Real Chicago!”

— Erik B Davis

“A nice walk on lake shore, the view of the growing city amazes me. Every time a new building is being built adding a modern landscape next to the natural blue water. What else and where else can you witness this?”

— Set Gozo

“Neighborhood festivals.”

— Erick Lawrence

💡Free Festivals in Chicago Summer 2024

Chicago Blues Festival

June 6 – 9, 2024

Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St.

Grant Park Music Festival

June 12 – Aug. 17, 2024

Exact location varies

Chicago Jazz Festival

Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 2024

Millennium Park

World Music Festival

Sept. 20 – 29, 2024

Chicago Cultural Center and Citywide

