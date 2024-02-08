‘A love letter to Chicago’: Navy Pier will offer Valentine’s fireworks Saturday

For the first time, Navy Pier will offer a Valentine’s fireworks display Saturday night to help visitors celebrate the love they have for their significant others and the city.

“It’s like a love letter to Chicago,” said Erika Taylor, vice president of arts, culture and engagement at the pier. “This is a great thing for everyone who lives here and makes it through those brutal winters to come down and really celebrate the love in their lives, and their love of the city.”

The fireworks will launch from the Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park. Viewers at the South Dock will be treated with a backdrop of Chicago not typically seen during the summer fireworks shows.

The Saturday fireworks are part of a larger “Love on the Pier” event. Beginning Feb. 1, numerous events have been offered to celebrate the holiday and will ramp up next week. Visitors can “make a day out of it,” spokeswoman Bonni Pear said, stopping for a photo op at the Tunnel of Love, taking a ride on the Centennial Wheel or savoring the Valentine’s menus at a number of restaurants on the pier.

“You can go to Offshore Rooftop for a cocktail and overlook the lake and the skyline. The fireworks will be right there against the skyline view. I don’t think there’s anything more romantic than a great nighttime view of the Chicago skyline, and we offer that better than anybody else,” Pear said.

These events signal an effort by the pier to engage residents year-round. In addition to Valentine’s Day, the Pier is offering a number of events surrounding Black History Month, Lunar New Year and more. Taylor hopes these will show residents how welcoming the pier is “all year-round.”

“It’s just a big celebration of love here at Navy Pier,” Taylor said. “Bring your friends, family, all of those in your life that you have love for and share that with them at the pier.”

