Chance the Rapper to release album in July

Chance the Rapper fans can expect a new album from the Chicago MC this summer, he announced Monday.

The new album, set to be released in July, will be Chance’s first full-length work since his 2016 digital-only mixtape “Coloring Book.” Last year, he released four songs: “Work Out,” “65th & Ingleside,” “Wala Cam” and “I Might Need Security.”

Life has been busy for the Grammy-award winning artist, producer and philanthropist. In the lead up to Chicago’s mayoral race later this month, he’s been giving his time — and money — to candidate Amara Enyia.

“I’m about to get married, trying to help this amazing young woman Amara Enyia … a ton of things going on, and I’ve been making music,” the Chicago rapper said in a video posted to his Instagram page.

Speaking to fans eagerly awaiting his new music, Chance asked for patience.

“Life is good, you gonna get that s— when I’m ready,” Chance said before a close up of him saying “July, though.”

On Twitter, Chance the Rapper’s manager confirmed that the album will be released in July.

