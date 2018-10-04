Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Oct. 5-7

Danielle de Niese (pictured in the London production) will reprise her role as Musetta in "La Boheme" at Lyric Opera. | Copyright ROH/Catherine Ashmore

‘PIONEERS: FIRST WOMEN FILMMAKERS’

WHAT: A fascinating month-long series at the Gene Siskel Film Center focuses on women directors in the silent film era. “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers” presents many newly restored films made available through Kino Lorber and the Library of Congress. These include the Dorothy Davenport directed melodrama “Linda,” an early exploration of diversity in Marion E. Wong’s “The Curse of Quon Gwon” and a selection of documentary sketches by novelist Zora Neale Hurston. Check out the complete schedule.

WHEN: Oct. 6-29

WHERE: Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State

COST: Tickets, $11

CHICAGO A CAPPELLA

WHAT: The vocal ensemble opens its 25th anniversary season with “Chicago, Chicago with Geoffrey Baer.” Baer, WTTW-Channel 11’s Chicago know-it-all, narrates projections illustrating the city’s history. Musical selections range from the Columbian Exposition to the Great Migration and the birth of blues and gospel and more.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE: Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park (Randolph and Michigan)

COST: Tickets, $35-$65

‘HITCH*COCKTAILS’

WHAT: The Annoyance Theatre brings back Hitch*Cocktails, an improvised thriller and drinking game on Friday nights. After an audience member suggests an unusual fear, the improvisers create a full-length thriller in the style of the master — Alfred Hitchcock. Audience members are encouraged to dress in 1950s attire.

WHEN: Oct. 5-26

WHERE: 851 W. Belmont

COST: Tickets, $20

LEWIS BLACK

WHAT: It seems the comedian is always angry about something. Find out what his latest rant is (there’s sure to be several) when he brings his The Jokes On Us Tour to the Chicago Theatre.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State

COST: Tickets, $35-$95

‘LA BOHEME’

WHAT: One of the most popular operas, Puccini’s classic opens the season at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. At 2½ hours, it’s perfect for first-time operagoers. (Fans of the musical “Rent” will want to check out the inspiration behind Jonathan Larson’s Broadway hit.) The cast features Maria Agresta as Mimi the seamstress, Michael Fabiano as the poet Rudolfo, Danielle de Niese as the flirtatious Musetta and Zachary Nelson as the painter Marcello.

WHEN: Oct. 6-20 and Jan. 10-25

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

COST: Tickets, $49-$299

UNIVERSAL HORROR: A MATINEE SERIES

WHAT: It was known as “the golden age of horror” at it was all courtesy of a slew of horror films released in the 1930s by Universal Studios. Here’s your chance to check out a slew of the films “resurrecting some of the most iconic monsters, murderers, and madmen ever captured on 35mm.” Films in the series include “The Invisible Man,” “The Mummy” and “Murders in the Rue Morgue.” The series is sponsored by DePaul University College of Computing and Digital Media, School of the Cinematic Arts.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28

WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

COST: Tickets, $8

CHICAGO BACON AND BEER CLASSIC

WHAT: The 4th annual event settles in at Soldier Field to celebrate all things bacon and beer. More than 100 craft beers and over 30 bacon-inspired/infused dishes are available from a host of local purveyors. Also featured are music, games and a bacon-eating contest. Attendees must be 21+over. General admission tickets include 3 hours of bacon and beer tasting.

WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE: Soldier Field

COST: Tickets, $44.25-$79