Horoscope for Saturday, March 30, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a lovely day to schmooze! Enjoy hanging out with friends. Get involved with groups and clubs. You might feel supportive or caring to a friend, probably a female. With the sun in your sign, you rule!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a mixed bag because in one way, you want to be low-key and hide behind the scenes. But in another way, you are noticeable and there’s nothing you can do about it. The main thing is to be aware of this contradiction.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) By nature, you are a curious person, and today you are even more curious about life around you, which is why you want to explore new turf. Take a short trip. Better yet, take a long trip! Explore new places, talk to new people and learn new things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are like the king who was in the counting house counting out his money (while the queen was in the parlor eating bread and honey). Financial matters, especially concerning wealth of others like inheritances and shared wealth, are your focus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others today while the moon is opposite your sign. This means you have to go more than halfway, which is not a big deal. Yes, you’re ambitious — but you’re also gracious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you have to put the welfare or interests of someone else before your own. It’s just what it is. No biggie. Meanwhile, relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive. People admire you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will be expressive about your emotions today because you want to let someone know how you feel about something. (And with the latest iPhone you can do it with funny emojis.) Plan to enjoy this weekend. Give a lot of interest and attention to your partner or close friend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is the kind of weekend where you will enjoy hunkering down and cocooning at home if you get the chance because it feels good. You have been very social recently, plus you’ve been busting your buns to work hard, so it’s totally appropriate to catch your breath and relax. Yeah!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re curious today about a number of things. For starters, you feel playful and you want to socialize with others. You especially want to enjoy sports events, parties and fun activities with kids. You are also keen to entertain at home as well. So much to do. So little time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial situations are on your mind today, which is why you might want to figure out your assets — what you owe and what you own — so you know where you stand. And if you do need to shop, you have the all-clear, which simplifies things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the moon is in your sign, which can bring you a bit of extra good luck. You can test this out perhaps by asking the universe for a favor. Ask for something that you want. See if the answer is yes. Of course, when the moon is in your sign, you always get a bit more emotional. (We all do.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might feel somewhat withdrawn today and want to pull things in a bit to protect your privacy. This is why you want to cocoon at home or keep to yourself in a pleasant, comfortable way — simply because it suits you. “More cake?”