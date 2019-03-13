Horoscope for Thursday, March 14, 2019

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will work carefully to boost your income. You will be methodical and well-planned in your approach, and yes, you will do your homework. If spending money, you will be thrifty and focus on practical, long-lasting items.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will work hard today simply because it’s easy for you to do this. You are focused, determined and have much endurance. Whatever you do, you will do carefully with planning and thought. You won’t overlook details and you will accomplish much!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might work alone or behind the scenes today. Nevertheless, you will be productive in a quiet way because you will keep at whatever you’re doing with a steady pace. You might also uncover secrets or learn about what someone else is doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today your goals will be modest and realistic. You’re willing to help others and work in conjunction with groups to get things done. You won’t be worried about who gets the credit because your primary focus is to finish what you begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are in a position to accomplish a lot because you are working hard and will continue to work hard in a steady, dependable, conscientious fashion. You have self-discipline. You won’t overlook details. You’ve got what it takes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a great day to study or finish a writing project or paper that is due in school or perhaps a book you’re working on. You find it easy to keep your eye on the prize today. You won’t be distracted. Explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day to settle disputes about taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and wills because you have the self-discipline and energy to look at what is involved. You won’t overlook details. You will patiently listen to both sides. (Well done!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Although you might feel angered or in conflict with a partner or close friend, today you will not let your feelings get the better of you. Instead, you’re prepared to sit down and calmly discuss things so that everything is out in the open. State your case and listen to what others have to say. Simple.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will be productive at work today — no question. For starters, you’re prepared to work long, hard hours. Secondly, you will work efficiently. You won’t overlook details. You won’t have to redo anything because you will pay attention and do every task carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day to train children or young people. Likewise, it’s a good day for sports training because people are disciplined and willing to do something repeatedly until they get it right. You can also train or hone your techniques in the arts because you have the patience to do so.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will accomplish a lot if you want to clean your home or make improvements to your home situation because you will not shirk your duties today. This same focus might apply to cleaning up a family misunderstanding as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You can learn a lot today if you are studying something new because you have focus and mental endurance. You won’t overlook details or be sloppy. Au contraire! Nothing will escape your notice. Others will be impressed with your knowledge and dedication. (Major brownie points!)