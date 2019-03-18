Horoscope for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next four weeks, it’s all about you, dear Aries! The sun is in your sign giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. This will also attract people and favorable circumstances to you. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes in the next four weeks because you want to be more low-key. However, since your personal year is ending, this is the perfect time to define goals and think about what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to embrace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy increased popularity with friends and groups in the next four weeks. This is also a lovely window of time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with others to get their feedback. Try it. Everyone loves you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart casting a flattering spotlight on you, which makes you look great in the eyes of parents and bosses. (You don’t have to do anything special.) Obviously, you can use this influence to advance your agenda!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Grab every chance to travel or get further training or education in the next four weeks because this will please you. You’ll be hungry to expand your horizons and learn new things! You want to seek out the stimulation of adventure, new faces and new places. Yeah!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will have more interest in shared property, taxes, debt and insurance in the next four weeks. Co-workers will be supportive and old friends who are back in your world might help (or not). Prioritize what you want to get done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The sun is opposite your sign for the next four weeks, increasing your focus on partners and close friends. This placement of the sun allows you to learn more about your style of relating to others because it gives you greater objectivity about yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will give more thought to how you run your life and how you might improve the efficiency of your daily world in the next four weeks. It’s a bit of a self-improvement kick. By extension, you might also want to improve your health. This is a wonderful impulse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Lucky you! The next four weeks will attract marvelous opportunities to play, flirt and enjoy social outings, including fun activities with kids. This happens only once a year so make the most of it. Romance will flourish and sports events will appeal!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your focus will turn to home, family and your private life much more during the next four weeks. Many of you might be more involved than usual with a parent. In particular, you will enjoy chances to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks. Just accept this and go with the flow! Your schedule will be busy with short trips, errands, appointments, conversations with siblings, neighbors and relatives plus increased reading, writing and studying. (Gasp.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) In the next four weeks, you will reflect more upon your values. What is really important to you? You might want to make some big purchases. You might also want to show something off. Basically, you want to establish greater control of your life through the things that you own.