Horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Moon Alert After 9:15 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping and important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is another feel-good day; however, there might be some confusion in the morning. Make sure you clarify anything about which you are unsure. If you can travel or get away to do something different today, this will be a bonus!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) With Mars in your sign, you’re bold about going after what you want. Fortunately, Venus softens your conversations with others, so they don’t even see you coming. Today you are focused on shared property, taxes, debt and insurance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) With Venus high in your chart, people admire you, particularly bosses and parents. In fact, they admire you so much, you might start a romantic flirtation with a boss. This is a popular time for you, so make time for clubs, classes and organizations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You would love to travel for pleasure now because you want to see beautiful places and be inspired by the art of others. You might have an opportunity to do this because bosses admire you, while the sun is at the top of your chart. A competition will make you physically active.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re in a playful mood today, which is why you will enjoy long lunches, Happy Hour with friends as well as fun activities with children. Nevertheless, with Mars high in your chart you are ambitious. In addition, Venus will attract money to you. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might want to cocoon at home today because it feels nice to relax among familiar surroundings. You also want to pull away from the busy-ness of everything, especially confrontations about politics, religion and race. (Enuff awreddy!) Ex-partners might still be lurking in the picture.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need more sleep now and it’s important to respect this. You feel intensely about issues, especially shared property, wills and inheritances. Double check anything that looks confusing at work today, especially in the morning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An element of confusion this morning might impact financial decisions or something to do with cash flow or even something to do with your possessions. Don’t gloss over this. Get it clarified. Be patient with partners and close friends because while Mars is opposite your sign you can be easily annoyed. (Oh yeah.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Two influences are at play: Mars makes you want to work and delegate to others, while the sun urges you to play and skip away on vacation or take time off. Clarify any confusion about issues at home or with a family member this morning. You might enjoy entertaining at home today or this evening. Invite your loved ones over!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re full of competitive energy and feisty curiosity, which is why you will excel in sports, games and playful activities with children. Venus and Mercury promote schmoozing with others today. However, the sun wants you to cocoon at home and hide. So it’s a little of this, a little of that.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your fast pace continues. In part, that’s connected to the fact that chaos and confusion on the home front are increasing because of residential moves, visiting guests, renovations, home improvements or some family conflict.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a good time to shop for wardrobe treasures for yourself, including shoes, boots and summer sandals. You have a strong focus on your financial scene so you know what you can spend. Mars gives you the energy to shop around and get the best deal.