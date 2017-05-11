Off stages for a year, Kanye West resurfaces at Kid Cudi’s Aragon show

Kanye West arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump, then the president-elect, at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, 2016. | . Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Absent from the concert stage for months while he dealt with medical issues, Kanye West made a comeback appearance Saturday in his hometown.

The rapper appeared during a Kid Cudi concert at the Aragon to duet on West’s “Father Stretch My Hands,” which features a Cudi contribution on its recording on West’s 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.”

West hasn’t performed onstage since an erratic Nov. 19, 2016, concert in Sacramento that he aborted after 30 minutes, much of which was spent ranting about radio, Beyonce, Jay Z and Hillary Clinton. He had performed in Chicago without incident six weeks earlier.

After the Sacramento show, he canceled the rest of his tour and spent just over a week at the UCLA Medical Center on a psychiatric hold.

Here’s a fan video of the Aragon collaboration: