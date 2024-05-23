The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Environment News Chicago

Could pair of plovers become lovebirds at Montrose Beach?

Searocket, a female piping plover, was seen at the beach Wednesday morning. Birders are hopeful for a match after they saw the pair near each other, which they say is a good sign.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Could pair of plovers become lovebirds at Montrose Beach?
A small brown and white bird in sand

Bird experts believe that piping plover Searocket, seen Thursday in the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach, is a female because of her smudged black and orange beak.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Piping plover Imani was seen hanging around another piping plover, likely female, as birders cross their fingers for a match.

“Everybody is really delighted to have a female here,” said Tamima Itani, the lead volunteer coordinator of Chicago Piping Plovers. “This is a significant event, and we’re all very happy for it.”

According to Itani, birders first spotted Searocket on Wednesday morning. The pair have been following each other around since her arrival, Itani said.

Bird monitor Chuck Berman, 71, from Oak Park, said he saw Imani and Searocket “next to each other” Thursday morning. It’s a “good sign,” because piping plovers tend to be territorial.

Related

“That’s what you hope for, to see that,” Berman said. “Our job is to pay attention. If there’s eggs, try to alert people.”

Birders, binoculars hanging from their necks, brought out chairs on the beach and roamed around the pier, hoping for a sight of the piping plovers. They carried cameras with large lenses, ready to capture a shot.

Searocket is a captive-reared piping plover, raised in Michigan, Itani said. In July of last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released her and two others at Montrose Beach, when they were 2-month-old chicks.

The Great Lakes population of piping plovers is considered endangered. According to the U.S. National Park Service, there are currently 75 to 80 nesting pairs in the Great Lakes area.

“Their numbers dropped to between 12 and 17 breeding pairs in the 1980s,” Itani said. “Strong measures were put in place to help with the recovery.”

Before she left Montrose Beach, Searocket had a fishing line trapped in her foot. Birders tried to catch her to remove the fishing line, but they were unsuccessful and “very concerned” about her survival, Itani said.

“Apparently, she managed to get rid of it, because her foot looks fine,” Itani said. “I was just very emotional about the fact that she’s back.”

When Searocket was a chick, it was hard to tell if she was a male or female, Itani said. But now it’s more clear, as her features suggest she is likely a female, Itani said.

Three white chicks leaving a cage

Three endangered piping plover chicks were released into the wild in July 2023 at Montrose Beach — the first time plovers raised in captivity were released in Chicago.

Courtesy of Tamima Itani/Chicago Piping Plovers

The coloration of her beak is smudged black and orange. A male’s beak is more sharply delineated between the colors, Itani said.

The son of beloved bird couple Monty and Rose, Imani has not had much luck in previous years. Birders hope he can live up to his parents’ love story at Montrose Beach, where Imani hatched.

Last year, a female piping plover made an appearance at Montrose Beach, but although Imani showed interest, she did not.

“She would have been from the Great Plains, so she was probably on her way to the Great Plains,” Itani said.

The last time there was a female Great Lakes piping plover, the population Imani hails from, of a breeding age was in 2021.

But Imani might have some competition. As of Thursday, there were two more piping plovers at the beach — one from Cat Island in Wisconsin and another unidentified one.

PIPINGPLOVER-052424-05.JPGThis piping plover from Cat Island, Wisconsin, was spotted at Montrose Beach this week, along with another one that hasn't been identified.

This piping plover from Cat Island, Wisconsin, was spotted at Montrose Beach this week, along with another one that hasn’t been identified.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When birder Kris Wylder, 59, from Irving Park, walked along the pier, she saw the Cat Island piping plover walking up and down the shore, catching worms.

“Hopefully, she hooks up with one of the boys,” she said.

“I’m eternally hopeful,” Berman said. “These birds are incredible. They return from hundreds and hundreds of miles, sometimes a lot more than that, to the exact same beach.”

Next Up In News
Lockport man pleads not guilty to hate crime, other charges in shooting of neighbor
City Winery staffer fatally stabbed in 'tragic episode of random violence;' 41-year-old man in custody
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach
Murder on South Side leads to racketeering charge for purported Rack City gang members
Advocates worry 120 schools could lose after-school programs this summer
¿Causante del cáncer o curativo de la acidez estomacal? Abogados hacen sus argumentos finales sobre Zantac
The Latest
A photo of Montez Sweat playing against the Panthers.
Bears
Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen among Bears absent from voluntary OTA practice Thursday
Organized team activities are voluntary — and increasingly so in recent years.
By Patrick Finley
 
DJ Moore celebrates a touchdown Thursday.
Bears
DJ Moore gets down to 'business' with Caleb Williams
The Bears’ star receiver had the best year of his NFL career with Justin Fields at quarterback, but though he wanted Fields to stay, he quickly moved on and is eager to get acclimated with a talented rookie quarterback.
By Mark Potash
 
cfd-ambulance.jpg
Chicago
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach
A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in the water about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Authorities are investigating.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dwyane Wade
NBA
Dwyane Wade launches online community supporting transgender youth
Wade hopes Translatable, which is funded by the Wade Family Foundation, will provide a community to “support growth, mental health and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.”
By Associated Press
 
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 3.32.32 PM.png
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago shares bleak outlook with employees for deal with White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks
Kevin Cross, the president and general manager of NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago, personally began meeting with those affected Thursday. He’s focused on making sure employees land on their feet.
By Jeff Agrest
 