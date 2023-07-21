Chicago drag performers share stories of adversity, triumph and joy at Sun-Times event

The Chicago Sun-Times ended the last week of Pride Month with Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers.

Sun-Times columnist Ismael Pérez was joined by drag performers Allegra Dee Love, Starr Stallion and Jakki Love who shared personal and heartfelt stories to an audience of more than 50 people.

“It was an enjoyable and enlightening night with the three performers and Ismael himself,” said Francisco Gomez-Dossi, who attended the event. “I believe this is what a true community newspaper provides its public, please keep up the good work. I am proud to support this venue via a monthly donation.”

The three presented their own stories of self-love, perseverance and community, essentially answering the question: “Why do I do drag?” Allegra, Starr and Jakki followed their storytelling with lively and comedic performances, and ended the event with a Q&A segment where the audience was able to engage and learn more.

Check out photos and videos for a glimpse of the event:

Jakki Love performs during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 1 of 11 Drag performer Jakki Love speaks during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 2 of 11 Drag performer Jakki Love speaks during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 3 of 11 Starr Stallion performs during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, at June 27 The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 4 of 11 Starr Stallion performs during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 5 of 11 Drag performer Starr Stallion speaks during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 6 of 11 Allegra Dee Love performs during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 7 of 11 Allegra Dee Love performs during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 8 of 11 Drag performer Allegra Dee Love speaks during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 9 of 11 Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez (right) hosts Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience with drag performers (from left) Allegra Dee Love, Starr Stallion and Jakki Love, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 10 of 11 Drag performers (from left) Allegra Dee Love, Starr Stallion and Jakki Love speak during Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience hosted by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, June 27 at The Hideout. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 11 of 11

This event is one of many ways the Sun-Times is making an effort to engage with the Chicago community and hear from unique voices around the city. If you would like to connect with us, consider attending the next We Hear You community listening session, where you can speak directly with a journalist. And, stay up to date on future community-oriented events like this one by visiting suntimes.com/events and following our Eventbrite page.