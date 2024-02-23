The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper

Film critic Richard Roeper will answer your questions on the upcoming 96th Academy Awards® in a live Q&A on March 8.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Attend a live discussion and Q&A with acclaimed film critic Richard Roeper on Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT!

Want to ask Rich about his Oscar®-winner predictions? Learn more about the Academy Awards®? Talk about the best actress toss up? Submit your questions by Sunday, March 3 and tune in to hear them answered.

RSVP and you’ll receive a question form and link to attend.

March 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT
RSVP NOW

This event is in conjunction with the Sun-Times’ annual Beat the Critic contest with Richard Roeper. To learn more and enter, visit suntimes.com/beatthecritic

