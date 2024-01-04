The Investigative Project on Race and Equity with WBEZ Chicago and Le Next Level

An analysis of 42.5 million traffic-stop records by the Investigative Project on Race and Equity and WBEZ Chicago found that, in recent years, the share of Black drivers involved in Illinois traffic stops has reached the highest level on record.

French journalist and activist Rokhaya Diallo wrote a piece in The Washington Post about the brutal death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a French-born youth of Algerian and Moroccan descent. He was shot last summer by a police officer at a traffic stop in a suburb of Paris, triggering a tidal wave of protests that in some cases turned violent. France has been facing police brutality against minorities for decades, a problem that has worsened with time.

Between Two Worlds will highlight how these issues coalesce and what they mean for the people across the world as issues of equity and race continue to be front and center in public discourse.

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A VIRTUAL INTER-CONTINENTAL CONVERSATION EXPLORING THE IMPACT OF RACE ON PUBLIC SAFETY & DEMOCRACY

Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France Wed, January 10 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM RSVP

Rokhaya Diallo, French journalist, author, filmmaker, and activist for racial, gender and religious equality. According to The New York Times, she is “one of France’s most prominent anti-racism activists.” She is a BET-France host and has produced and/or directed documentaries, television and radio programs.

Cheryl Corley, Midwest Bureau Chief, NPR, based in Chicago, formerly served as a correspondent on the National Desk primarily covering criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.

Héléna Berkaoui, Editor-in-chief, Bondy Blog

Editor-in-chief, Bondy Blog Anas Daif, Journalist, France 3 and creator of the Alintersection podcast

Journalist, France 3 and creator of the Alintersection podcast Nora Hamadi, Journalist, Arte, France Culture and Editor-in-chief of Fumigène Mag

Alden Loury, Data Projects Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media

Data Projects Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media Matt Kiefer, Data Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media

Data Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media Angela Caputo, Project Director, Investigative Project on Race and Equity

With a welcome by Laura S. Washington, Board President, Investigative Project on Race and Equity; Contributing Columnist, Chicago Tribune; Political Analyst, ABC 7-Chicago

Co-sponsored by Block Club Chicago, Le Bondy Blog, Chicago Headline Club, Chicago Headline Club Foundation, Fumigène, à l’intersection and ThinkInc.; event powered by Signature Vibez.