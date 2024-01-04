The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Events News Politics

Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France

Please join us for a virtual inter-continental conversation exploring the impact of race on public safety & democracy on January 10.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France
Screenshot_2024_01_04_at_12.34.33_PM.png

Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France | January 10, 2024

The Investigative Project on Race and Equity with WBEZ Chicago and Le Next Level

An analysis of 42.5 million traffic-stop records by the Investigative Project on Race and Equity and WBEZ Chicago found that, in recent years, the share of Black drivers involved in Illinois traffic stops has reached the highest level on record.

French journalist and activist Rokhaya Diallo wrote a piece in The Washington Post about the brutal death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a French-born youth of Algerian and Moroccan descent. He was shot last summer by a police officer at a traffic stop in a suburb of Paris, triggering a tidal wave of protests that in some cases turned violent. France has been facing police brutality against minorities for decades, a problem that has worsened with time.

Between Two Worlds will highlight how these issues coalesce and what they mean for the people across the world as issues of equity and race continue to be front and center in public discourse.

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A VIRTUAL INTER-CONTINENTAL CONVERSATION EXPLORING THE IMPACT OF RACE ON PUBLIC SAFETY & DEMOCRACY

Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France
Wed, January 10 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
RSVP

Moderators

Rokhaya Diallo, French journalist, author, filmmaker, and activist for racial, gender and religious equality. According to The New York Times, she is “one of France’s most prominent anti-racism activists.” She is a BET-France host and has produced and/or directed documentaries, television and radio programs.

Cheryl Corley, Midwest Bureau Chief, NPR, based in Chicago, formerly served as a correspondent on the National Desk primarily covering criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.

Panelists

France

  • Héléna Berkaoui, Editor-in-chief, Bondy Blog
  • Anas Daif, Journalist, France 3 and creator of the Alintersection podcast
  • Nora Hamadi, Journalist, Arte, France Culture and Editor-in-chief of Fumigène Mag

United States

  • Alden Loury, Data Projects Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media
  • Matt Kiefer, Data Editor, WBEZ / Chicago Public Media
  • Angela Caputo, Project Director, Investigative Project on Race and Equity

With a welcome by Laura S. Washington, Board President, Investigative Project on Race and Equity; Contributing Columnist, Chicago Tribune; Political Analyst, ABC 7-Chicago

Co-sponsored by Block Club Chicago, Le Bondy Blog, Chicago Headline Club, Chicago Headline Club Foundation, Fumigène, à l’intersection and ThinkInc.; event powered by Signature Vibez.

Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France
Wed, January 10 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
RSVP

Next Up In News
Last month tied for Chicago’s fourth-warmest December on record
Arbitrator reaffirms police disciplinary ruling, urges City Council to reconsider its rejection
One life, out of the spotlight, still significant
Judge’s health puts sentencing for ComEd bribery defendants in limbo
Illinois workers at private companies saw pay jump in December, report says
Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy challenged in Illinois for 2024 elections
The Latest
Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs against the Falcons on Sunday.
Bears
Bears injury report: RB Khalil Herbert has back issue
Add another starter to the Bears injury report: running back Khalil Herbert, who was limited Thursday with a back injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
Benet’s Blake Fagbemi (0) shoots against Bloom.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers
Commentary
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reaches new low with grudge-filled attack on Jimmy Kimmel
There are many layers to this sordid story.
By USA Today Sports
 
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an abnormally warm Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.
Weather
Last month tied for Chicago’s fourth-warmest December on record
With temperatures 8 to 9 degrees above normal, last month fell ranked in the top five warmest Decembers on record for the Chicago area.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on earlier this month against the Lions.
Bears
The Bears’ Luke Getsy works well with Justin Fields, but is that enough?
Getsy believes he and quarterback Justin Fields are a good fit.
By Patrick Finley
 