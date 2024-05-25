The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Golf Sports

PGA Tour's Grayson Murray dies at age 30

No cause of death given for the golfer, who withdrew from Schwab Cup challenge in Fort Worth on Friday

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE PGA Tour's Grayson Murray dies at age 30
Grayson Murray

Golfer Grayson Murray has died at age 30. Murray withdrew from competition in the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, May 24, due to illness, according to ESPN. In this photo, Murray plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances of his death, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team.

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

His management company, GSE Worldwide, confirmed the death and said it was heartbroken.

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said he spoke with Murray’s parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, continue.

He said grief counselors would be on site at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event in Knoxville, Tennessee. Monahan said he was headed to Texas.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental health issues in the past, made a massive turnaround this year and won the Sony Open, hitting wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the final hole to get into a playoff and winning it with a 40-foot putt.

He also won the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

Murray was No. 58 in the world rankings coming off a tie for 43rd in the PGA Championship last week at Valhalla. He also made the cut in his Masters debut, finishing 51st, and was in the field for the U.S. Open next month at Pinehurst No. 2.

Murray, who grew up in North Carolina, was among the most talented juniors in the country. He won the prestigious Junior World Championship in San Diego three straight years and earned the Arnold Palmer Scholarship at Wake Forest.

He wound up going to three colleges, lastly at Arizona State, and won as a 22-year-old PGA Tour rookie at the Barbasol Championship.

Murray said when he won the Sony Open in January that he had been sober for eight months, was engaged to be married and felt his best golf was ahead of him. He was appointed to the 16-member Player Advisory Council.

“My story is not finished. I think it’s just beginning,” Murray said in Hawaii. “I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues.”

Murray said he used to drink during tournament weeks as a rookie because he knew he had talent and felt he was invincible. He also brought attention to himself through social media, openly criticizing other players and getting into one social media spat with Kevin Na over Na’s reputation as a slow player.

But he felt like he turned the corner when he sought help — letting others fight for him, is how he explained it this year.

“It took me a long time to get to this point,” Murray said in January. “That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.”

Next Up In Sports
'It just sucks': White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez sidelined with another injury
Red Stars midfielder Cari Roccaro has been a champion for mental health in the NWSL and beyond
Climbing the standings in the East no easy task for this Bulls roster
Fire need owner Joe Mansueto to go against track record and act quickly
Sky's first three games are a small sample size with big takeaways
Chicago outdoors: Osprey and shark, toad tadpoles at Montrose, cicada art
The Latest
Empanadas at Sueños Music Festival
La Voz Chicago
Smash jibaritos, empanadas, micheladas and more are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park
There are more than 30 food and beverage options in Grant Park through Sunday at the third iteration of Chicago’s largest Latin music festival.
By Ambar Colón
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
Man critically injured in Loop stabbing
The man told officers he was in a large crowd when someone stabbed him in the left arm with a knife.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park
Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bulls Media Day
Sports Saturday
Climbing the standings in the East no easy task for this Bulls roster
With the Bulls front office looking to make changes to the core this summer, they could still find success in the Eastern Conference an uphill climb that they are not able to make.
By Joe Cowley
 
In October 2019, Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto was at Soldier Field with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce the Fire would return to play its home games at the lakefront stadium.
Chicago Fire
Fire need owner Joe Mansueto to go against track record and act quickly
Mansueto has been slow to make moves since taking over the Fire, and it’s hurt the club.
By Brian Sandalow
 