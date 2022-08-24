The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 232: Previewing the preseason finale

Saturday’s game against the Browns has more on the line than is typical.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett chases down Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made Justin Fields’ last visit to Cleveland very unpleasant.

Kirk Irwin/AP

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley talk about what’s at stake in Saturday’s preseason finale for Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Matt Eberflus and the Bears.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

