Halas Intrigue, Episode 232: Previewing the preseason finale

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley talk about what’s at stake in Saturday’s preseason finale for Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Matt Eberflus and the Bears.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.
