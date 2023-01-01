The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 268: A new low

On the bright side, Bears fans, there’s only one game left.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 268: A new low
Bears quarterback Justin Fields slips and falls during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields slips and falls during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After the Bears lost to the Lions — the Lions! — by 31 points, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down a new low.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
9-year-old boy shot in Washington Heights
The boy was shot while inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
Three takeaways from Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field:
By Patrick Finley
 
Packers safety Darnell Savage returns an interception 75 yards for a touchdown over Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Packers control their postseason fate after routing Vikings 41-17
Green Bay (8-8) will reach the playoffs if it beats division rival Detroit at home in its regular-season finale.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson running with the ball after an interception.
Bears
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
The Bears mostly looked like they were moving in slow motion, and their disorganization cost them a chance to cut into a two-touchdown deficit just before halftime.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chase Claypool trying to catch a pass against the Lions.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.
By Jason Lieser
 