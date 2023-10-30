Halas Intrigue podcast: Back to reality

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ runaway loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest
No group earned better than a C+ in the Bears’ 30-13 loss.
It brings back the reality of how bad the quarterback situation is, and has been, for the Bears.
One week after the Bears’ defense beat up on Raiders backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in a pinch-hitting role, they looked lost against Chargers star Justin Herbert.
The Bears lost 30-13 at SoFi Stadium in a game that never felt that close.