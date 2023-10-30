The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Back to reality

The Chargers brought quarterback Tyson Bagent and the Bears back to earth.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent leaves the field after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 30-13 victory.

Ashley Landis/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ runaway loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent was 25-for-37 for 232 yards with two interceptions and a 62 passer rating Sunday against the Chargers.
Bears
Grading the Bears, position-by-position, against the Chargers
No group earned better than a C+ in the Bears’ 30-13 loss.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing against the Chargers on Sunday night.
Bears
Tyson Bagent’s Cinderella story takes a rough turn in a bad loss to the Chargers
It brings back the reality of how bad the quarterback situation is, and has been, for the Bears.
By Rick Morrissey
 
The Chargers tackle Bears receiver D.J. Moore Sunday night.
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Chargers
One week after the Bears’ defense beat up on Raiders backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in a pinch-hitting role, they looked lost against Chargers star Justin Herbert.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent drops back to pass Sunday.
Bears
Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s magic fizzles in Bears’ loss to Chargers
The Bears lost 30-13 at SoFi Stadium in a game that never felt that close.
By Patrick Finley
 