Halas Intrigue podcast: Caleb Williams' ups and downs at OTAs

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash talk about how the Bears hope Caleb Williams’ practice struggles will portend good things in the future.
The Latest
The No. 9 overall pick is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during rookie minicamp.
El Programa Puente de Acceso iba a ser temporal y su final estaba planeado inicialmente para diciembre. Ahora se espera que finalice en agosto.
Illinois mistakenly overspent its latest round of funding and will run out of money for hundreds of programs statewide that serve around 40,000 students, including about 15,000 kids in Chicago. Advocates encouraged state lawmakers to intervene.
MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in minor leagues since 2019.
Su calendario de seis semanas se ha reducido a cuatro y su regreso está previsto para el 1 de junio.