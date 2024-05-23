The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Halas Intrigue Bears NFL

Halas Intrigue podcast: Caleb Williams' ups and downs at OTAs

The good — and not so good — for the rookie quarterback.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall on May 11, 2024.\

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash talk about how the Bears hope Caleb Williams’ practice struggles will portend good things in the future.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

