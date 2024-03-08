Mount Carmel beats Mt. Zion, heads to its first state title game since 1985

CHAMPAIGN—Lee Marks’ return to the court looks modest in the box score. The Mount Carmel senior finished with eight points and five rebounds against Mt. Zion on Friday.

His defense on Mt. Zion sophomore JC Anderson was game-changing. Marks, a versatile 6-5 wing, helped the Caravan hold Anderson to just one point in the second half of their 52-41 win against the Braves in the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals at State Farm Center.

Marks had been out since early February with an elbow injury.

“[When I was first injured] I wasn’t sure I was going to come back,” Marks said. “But as the weeks went on I kept feeling better and I gave practice a shot and it felt pretty good. My teammates gave me great support and it really boosted our morale.”

Anderson, a 6-7 sophomore, scored 10 points in the first six minutes of the game. Then Marks checked in and everything changed.

“[Marks] posed some differently problems with [Anderson] in the paint,” Mount Carmel coach Phil Segroves said. “And it was really our help side defense that helped.”

Caravan star Angelo Ciaravino sat with foul trouble for some of the first half and finished with 13 points. Mount Carmel was in flow from the start offensively though and more than capable of scoring without Ciaravino.

Sophomore point guard Noah Mister ran the show, finishing with six assists and just one turnover. The Caravan starters only had four turnovers.

Cameron Thomas and Grant Best both scored 14 points. Mister added 10 and 6-7 senior Christian Uremovich added five points while also helping on Anderson.

Ciaravino, a Northwestern recruit, has been the focus of opponent student sections throughout the playoffs. He had a few interactions with the Mt. Zion faithful on Friday.

“I don’t really care about them at all,” Ciaravino said. “They can say whatever they want. It gets on my nerves a little bit but I just stay focused on the main goal and I know they are out there watching us beat their team.”

Mount Carmel (32-5) took control midway through the third quarter. Thomas made a three-pointer with 4:53 in the third and Mister followed with two free throws and a three-pointer to give the Caravan a 46-35 lead.

Anderson led Mt. Zion (35-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds and Lyncoln Koester added 13 points and five assists.

“They started keying on me more and switched the defensive matchup [after the start of the game],” Anderson said. “I still think I could have done more.”

Mt. Zion’s JC Anderson (34) shoots the ball over Mount Carmel’s Christian Uremovich (10) during the IHSA 3A State Championship semifinal game at State Farm Center. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Braves start just one senior, Grant McAtee, and should be a major contender in Class 3A next season as well.

“It’s just a good experience for us to have,” Koester said. “We’ve grown a lot over the last few years and this is another stepping stone in the process.”

Mount Carmel, which won the Class AA state title in 1985, will face DePaul Prep in the championship game on Saturday.

The Rams won the conference matchup 41-38 on Feb. 12. Marks did not play in that game.