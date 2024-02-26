High school football notebook: Lincoln-Way East’s Caden O’Rourke picks Northwestern

Northwestern football always landed talented prospects from its backyard during the Pat Fitzgerald era, players like Maine South lineman and Titans first-round draft pick Peter Skoronski.

Now reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year David Braun is starting to make his own mark on the local recruiting scene.

Braun picked up a commitment earlier this month from Lincoln-Way East junior edge rusher Caden O’Rourke.

The three-star prospect, whose brother Devin played defensive line for the Wildcats from 2018-22, is No. 14 among Illinois juniors and No. 36 nationally among edge rushers according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

A 6-5, 220-pounder, he had 11 sacks, three tackles for loss and 46 total tackles for the Class 8A runner-up Griffins last season.

O'Rourke also had Big Ten offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska, as well as an ACC offer from Louisville.

National recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove likes the pickup for the Wildcats.

"It's a statement for Braun to pick up a strong in-state kid," Cosgrove said.

Both O'Rourke brothers have the height prized by college recruiters, though Devin at 6-6 and 265 pounds was more of a prototypical interior lineman.

"They're similar in many ways," Cosgrove said. "They're big, long kids. Caden has more upside.

"He's still getting used to his frame. He'll be able to rush the passer ... he's learning to use his hands. He's got some tools in his pass-rush tool kit."

Though Braun has just finished his first season as both a head coach and first season at a Power Five school, he has a long and successful history of finding and developing players.

"He's a meticulous, organized, purpose-driven recruiter," Cosgrove said of the former assistant at Northern Iowa and North Dakota State among other schools. "He's the type of guy you want your son to play for. He's going to get guys who maybe didn't always consider Northwestern."

National rankings

Illinois has three players in the 247Sports composite top 100 players in the class of 2025.

Fenwick defensive lineman Nate Marshall, the lone five-star prospect in the group, is No. 22 nationally.

Four-star prospects Iose Epenesa, a defensive lineman from Edwardsville, and Dierre Hill, a running back from Belleville Althoff, check in at No. 35 and 81 respectively.

O'Rourke is just the fourth junior in the state's top 15 to commit. The other three all are pledged to Notre Dame: No. 5 defensive lineman Chris Burgess Jr. of Simeon, No. 10 defensive lineman Joseph Reiff of York and No. 12 athlete Dominik Hulak of IC Catholic.

Public League updates

The latest Public League football realignment plan continues to be tweaked.

Since the original plan for 2024 was announced, there have been some changes in league assignments, including Hyde Park remaining in the Red.

The White's two Tier 1 conferences, in which all teams are eligible for the IHSA playoffs, expand from seven to eight teams. Perspectives (down from the Red), King and Goode all join Tier 1.

In addition, Catalyst-Maria, Kennedy and Schurz will move up from the Blue to the White's Tier 2.

The number of IHSA playoff-eligible White Tier 2 teams also has been expanded. Besides the four conference champs, the winners of two Week 9 games between the Tier 2 conference runners-up also will be playoff-eligible.

