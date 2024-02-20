The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might experience challenges with romantic partners. Likewise, parents might experience challenges with their kids. (Don't worry. This is nothing you can't handle.) Meanwhile, a friend or a member of a group might persuade you to do something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be circumspect today. It's important to have your own self interests at heart because someone in authority might try to persuade you to do something you don't want to do. Mind you, this authority person could be your parent, and you might be 9. Just saying ...

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steer clear of people who are coming on too strong or trying to persuade you to agree with their political, religious or (fill in the blank) views. Some people are pushy and persuasive today, which doesn't mean they don't have a good cause. But you need the freedom of choice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful in discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues or inheritances because there's an element of mental manipulation in the air today. You might encounter this. Someone might try to convince you that it's in your best interests to part with something. Don't do it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient and gracious dealing with close friends and partners, which, in one way, will actually be easy. However, in some cases, someone might try to make some sneaky demands or prey on your kindness and generosity. Don't be a sucker.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

First, a reminder that you need more sleep. People might be working on your behalf now, which is a good thing. But if you feel that someone is asking you to agree to something that you're not comfortable with, listen to your own hesitancy. Protect your own self-interests.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A discussion with a friend or a group might be important today. However, be careful not to be manipulated by romantic partners or even your kids because this is possible. Stand up for yourself and quit being a people pleaser, at least, for today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be at odds with parents or bosses today. Perhaps you're trying to do something that you want? Or perhaps, someone is asking you to do something that you're not hundred percent happy about? If so, listen to the little voice on your shoulder that is warning you. Protect yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Refrain from trying to persuade others to agree with your views. Resist the temptation. And by the same token, don't let anyone coerce you into agreeing with them because it's a fact that lively, persuasive conversations will take place today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Hold on to your money, because someone might tempt you to part with it. Or you might be tempted to part with it because you can't resist buying something, especially if someone is clever at "selling" you something. Persuasive maneuvers are everywhere today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Venus and Mars are lined up in your sign, which gives you tremendous persuasive energy. Very few will resist your demands or requests. (Take pity on the little people.) You can use this energy wisely, or you can abuse it. Likewise, don't let others manipulate you if you don't want to do something.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the most part, you are strong today because the sun is in your sign. Nevertheless, a gaggle of planets is exuding a lot of influence in a hidden part of your chart, which could cause you to say or do something without thinking. Be mindful today. Be aware.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sophie Turner (1996) shares your birthday. You are independent with a dominating presence, which means you take the lead. Life works best for you when you are just yourself. This is a year of hard work and focus. It's also a year when you can build something internally or externally that will benefit you.

