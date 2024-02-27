Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

Caution: Yesterday's moon alert continues until 9:30 p.m. Chicago time today. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you need to research anything or look for hidden answers or solutions to problems, today is the day to do this. You won't give up. You'll look under every rock. You'll be like a dog with a bone. This is why you will get results and solve problems!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with someone older or more experienced will be important and significant. You might talk to someone who is an older friend, or they could be someone in a group or an organization. Either way, it will likely be in your best interests to listen to their advice.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today discussions with parents, bosses and anyone in a position of authority will be serious and much to the point. Nothing will be frivolous. Details will be discussed. However, you can count on the fact that there will be a strong respect for the truth and getting to the bottom of something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to study because your mind is focused, steady and one pointed. You won't overlook details because your powers of concentration are top notch. This is also a good day to learn rules, regulations and the laws about things that affect you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You couldn't pick a better day to do some research or have a serious discussion about banking issues, insurance matters, shared property, inheritances and such. Your mind will be focused on the necessary details at hand. Discussions will be serious and thorough.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In talking to a partner or close friend today, you might find yourself discussing something sober, serious and practical. It might pertain to legal matters or the obligations or responsibilities that you have to each other. Nothing will be overlooked. You'll cover everything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You'll be productive at work today or with any job that you elect to do because you have excellent powers of concentration and your mind is focused. You will stick with the job until it is done; furthermore, you won't overlook details, and you won't make mistakes. You're in the groove!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to iron out details related to sports contracts, rules and regulations. It's also an excellent day to teach children, because your mind is focused. Furthermore, you'll be patient, especially with minor details that require explanation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to tackle home repairs or have an important family discussion about practical matters that need to be addressed. Fortunately, everyone will have the patience and willingness to wade through some red-tape details and paperwork, because it needs to be done.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a wonderful day to study or learn something because you have tremendous powers of concentration. You'll be able to focus on what you need to learn, and you won't be put off by minor details. It's also an excellent day to teach or explain something to someone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you're dealing with banking matters or anything to do with cash flow and earnings today, you will be diligent and focused. Nothing will be overlooked. No detail will be too small. This is also a good day for practical discussions about business and commerce.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the sun, Mercury and Saturn are lined up in your sign, which gives you tremendous energy and mental focus combined with a discipline of mind and attention to detail. This means that discussions with others will be serious and nothing will be overlooked.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rae Dawn Chong (1961) shares your birthday. You're a natural performer. You're warm, exciting and you can light up any room. You're also generous. This is a slower paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on relationships that are supportive and beneficial to you. Find people who have your back.

