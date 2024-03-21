Horoscope for Saturday, March 23, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a positive, upbeat day! For those who are working, you might have meetings or get-togethers with the staff. If so, these will be warmer, happy experiences. However, something unexpected might also occur that deals with technology or a sudden schedule change. Good luck!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Stay light on your feet because unexpected invitations to a social outing, a sports event or the arts might come your way because this is a fun-loving day! It's a wonderful time to socialize. It's also a great date day. (Parents should be vigilant about their kids to avoid accidents.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you might like to have time alone, this is also an excellent day to entertain at home. Or perhaps a gathering will take place at your home for some reason? It might even be sudden and unexpected, which means you might want to have food and drink on hand.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fun-loving weekend. Enjoy short trips and schmoozing. Today will hold a few surprises for you, but they will probably expand your world in some way. You might meet new people or see new places. Quite likely, some of these adventures will be unexpected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The energy this weekend is upbeat! Meanwhile, you can be a big spender; plus, you're generous. Therefore, be mindful about suddenly splurging on something or going overboard today, possibly related to a parent or an authority figure. Or the converse might happen and you might suddenly gain wealth?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day for you! The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. Look for sudden opportunities to travel or do something that broadens your horizons. You might meet people who are "different." A medical or legal surprise might occur.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others (you're a great schmoozer because you're one of the most sociable signs in the zodiac). Keep your eyes open for advantages, gifts and opportunities that can come your way today. If so, they will be sudden and unexpected. Be ready to act fast.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, you'll enjoy talking to friends and mingling with groups, including conferences and conventions, because although you're in work mode, you also feel sociable and eager to talk to everyone. An unexpected introduction to someone unusual might change your future goals?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stay on your toes today because relations with parents, bosses, authority figures and the police are subject to surprises and sudden changes. ("Busted!") However, more likely, you will receive praise, admiration or a hot tip or something that pleases you — completely out of the blue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

An unexpected opportunity to expand your world is possible today. You might suddenly have a chance to travel somewhere. Or you might have a chance to take a course or get further training. Or you might talk to people who will broaden your knowledge about their own experiences. It's an interesting day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and unexpected favors from others can come your way today. In particular, they might benefit your home or your family. This might also be a sudden situation that benefits real-estate speculation or your ability to change residences.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an upbeat, happy day for you! You're energized and you feel friendly to everyone. An unexpected suggestion from a partner or close friend might suddenly send this day in a new direction; therefore, stay light on your feet!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Keri Russell (1976) shares your birthday. You're fascinated by everything and want to learn as much as possible. You're insightful and intrigued by adventurous people. You will enjoy this year because you will learn much as well as teach. You might also explore spiritual or religious disciplines to discover the meaning of life.

