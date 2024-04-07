Horoscope for Sunday, April 7, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is full of romantic possibilities and exciting flirtations for you. In part, this is because you make a fabulous impression on others. You're charming, charismatic and impressive! (This is a good thing because people from your past are back on the scene.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you're happy to keep a low profile. Nevertheless, it's a laid-back day and you'll enjoy yourself. Having said that, secret rendezvous and private flirtations might be taking place for some of you. Not surprising because you are such a sensuous sign.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A popular day! Everyone wants to see your face. In fact, a platonic friendship might turn into something more like a flirtatious relationship. In particular, you will enjoy the company of creative, artistic people. In turn, they might help you with resourceful and practical ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is a bit unusual because the sun, the moon and fair Venus are all at the top of your chart, which means you create a fabulous impression on everyone! This can only happen once a year, so make the most of it. Do whatever you can to advance your own agenda. (Why not? Timing is everything.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel for pleasure, because this will please you. You might travel afar or you might travel in your own neighborhood. Do whatever you can to enjoy a change of scenery. Meanwhile, many of you will be attracted to someone who is "different."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for a bit of wheeling and dealing and financial negotiations because whatever happens, you'll come out smelling like a rose. You might see ways to get practical or financial assistance that will improve your job — or your health.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular day for you; nevertheless, the best way to handle this day is to be cooperative and amenable when dealing with others because both the sun and the moon are opposite your sign. You might attract someone to you who is powerful and persuasive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're full of energy to be productive. You might use this on your job or with any task that you set for yourself. Fortunately, you'll enjoy whatever you do and others might help you. Nevertheless, Mercury retrograde could create delays and goofy mistakes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Accept all invitations to party. Do what pleases you because this is the perfect day to enjoy your favorite past times. Outdoor sports, schmoozing with friends, playful times with children and of course, travel and vacations are tops on your menu.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant, laid-back day. It's also a romantic day. You might want to entertain at home or enjoy your own company. Redecorating projects will please you. Family and relatives might be knocking at your door or camped on your sofa.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's easy for you to enjoy today because you will genuinely appreciate your surroundings. You will also enjoy warm interactions with others. In fact, some of you might rekindle an old romance. At the least, you will enjoy hanging out with neighbors, relatives and friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although this is a pleasant, laid-back day; for your sign, financial matters might be a top concern. This might be because you're shopping and buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Perhaps someone will pay you money they owe you? You will benefit financially in some way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Janis Ian (1951) shares your birthday. You are bold, intense and passionate. You will fiercely defend your beliefs. You're filled with vibrant, positive energy when you love what you're doing. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you. Stay light on your feet. Be flexible and ready to open any door!

