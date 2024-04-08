Horoscope for Monday, April 8, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. The solar eclipse in Aries peaks at 1:21 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the solar eclipse takes place in your sign, which will bring you an opportunity for a breakthrough of some kind. Perhaps an epiphany? Quite likely, this will shake things up! However, this is also an opportunity for you to heal and regenerate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Something going on behind the scenes might come to fruition today because of the energy of the solar eclipse, which is taking place in a hidden part of your chart. You're very active now with friends and groups, perhaps even competitively. Confidence is high.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something to do with a friend or a member of a group that you might be dealing with might experience an important shift today. In fact, whatever happens might indirectly affect your plans for the future, especially your long-range goals. Enjoy the company of creative, artistic types.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the solar eclipse is taking place at the top of your chart, which means you might suddenly have a clearer vision of the direction that you want to take in the future. For one thing, parents, bosses and authority figures are helpful and supportive to you now. (Romance with a boss?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might decide to travel somewhere or do something to broaden your horizons. If you don't travel, you might pursue further studies, hobbies or something that will expand your world. Admittedly, travel delays are likely because of Mercury retrograde. It was ever thus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The solar eclipse today might bring a financial situation or something to do with shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances to a culmination. Things might be finalized, hopefully to everyone's satisfaction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because the solar eclipse is taking place in your house of partnerships today, you might have some kind of breakthrough in your expectations or your understanding of a close friendship or partnership (including marriage). This might include a partnership from your past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Issues related to your job, or your health, or even your pet might come to a head today. Whatever the case, this might mean that you will see new options and new ways of doing things that will benefit your future. This could be some kind of resolution or a breakthrough for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today's new moon will shake up things related to your kids or a romantic relationship. In fact, you might reach out to someone who was previously estranged, especially someone from your past. Now it's possible for new beginnings or a new way of looking at things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Issues related to home and family might suddenly be resolved today. Now you see the path that you want to take, especially if you're dealing with something from the past or a family member you haven't seen for a while. Even real estate deals or home renovations might be settled. A relief!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Fresh knowledge or a new perspective might appear for you today, which allows you to move forward in a new way. You might be able to study and learn something new with greater ease. Travel might be facilitated. Perhaps you will repair a relationship with a sibling or relative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today's solar eclipse might bring a welcome breakthrough for you regarding your earnings, your personal wealth, or even something that you own. You might see a solution or a way to deal with something that was troubling you. Ultimately, it might benefit your family and your home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Robin Wright (1966) shares your birthday. You have humanitarian values and a strong sense of justice. Although you appear detached and reserved, you feel passionately about issues that are important to you. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on relationships with people who have your back.

