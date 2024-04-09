Horoscope for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Moon Alert

After 7 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Intense feelings about financial matters or your possessions might arise. In fact, some of you might get into an argument because not only are feelings intense, there is also a sense of feeling territorial about things. "This is mine! And so is that!"

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign at odds with big daddy Pluto, which can make you feel obsessed about something. This means you might be the victim of compulsive behavior and sudden urges, which could confuse others. Step back. Take a break. Give the situation a bit more breathing room.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you feel privately obsessed about something. You might not share your ideas with others; nevertheless, you personally feel them. There is something you want to do, or you want to achieve, and you intend to succeed in doing this. Make sure you don't cut your nose off to spite your face.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might lock horns with a friend or a member of a group because you each insist on a certain path or doing things a certain way. This might even apply to dealing with a group, which means you disagree with the strategy of someone else. Wait a day or two to see what happens.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid a public argument with someone today, especially a partner or close friend, because you might end up with egg on your face. Because people are entrenched in their views, this might not be the time to engage. It's wise to pick and choose your fights.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Heated arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might take place today because people have intense feelings about these matters. Of course, these are important matters, that goes without saying. But today is a poor day to take a stand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Postpone important discussions about inheritances, shared property and how to divide or share something because today people are obsessed about getting their way. They are not open to reason or compromise. Be smart. Timing is everything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid arguments with spouses, partners and close friends today because they will accomplish little. This is because people are obsessed and entrenched in their views today, which is also why arguments will easily arise. But what will this accomplish?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone (and this person could be you) might want to introduce reforms and a better way of doing things at work. Or possibly, you want to introduce better ways of doing something to improve your health? Nevertheless, because you (or someone else) is adamant, you might end up in a stalemate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid disagreements with your kids. Table these discussions because today will encourage hissy fits and meltdowns because people are rigid and intense about what they want. Choose another time to these discussions when reason will prevail. Likewise, postpone important romantic discussions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with parents or about home repairs or changes at home or something going on within the family will be difficult today because everyone is so opinionated! In fact, someone might be obsessed about something. This is hardly the time for reaching a consensus. Just wait.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might try to persuade someone to agree with you; or you might attract someone to you who is powerful and just as convincing. Either way, discussions with others will be difficult because people are obsessed about what they want to achieve. Postpone these talks for another day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Elle Fanning (1998) shares your birthday. You're energetic, focused and ready to embrace life! Invariably, your strong personality will help you to get what you want. Good news! This is the perfect year to let your hair down and enjoy yourself. Your creativity, zest and desire for life will flourish! (Don't lose sight of your goals.)

