Saturday, April 20, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 20, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors might come your way today. Or you might spontaneously buy something that pleases you. (Check moon alert.) You might also dream up ways to boost your wealth. Clever you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lucky moneybags Jupiter is lined up with unpredictable Uranus in your sign. (This can happen only once every 12 years.) This will make you feel excitable, energetic, impulsive and up for anything. Furthermore, Lady Luck is smiling on you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In all likelihood, you feel a bit restless because some powerful forces are taking place behind the scenes in your chart. In a curious way, even though you’re ambitious right now, you’re also content to relax at home and focus on family. Take time out for good behavior.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Surprise encounters with unusual people might be exciting. This also could be the very thing that triggers you to rethink your goals. You might decide to suddenly go off in a new direction because it looks promising and doable. You might also feel enriched by a club, a group or organization.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Unexpected opportunities might fall in your lap that will boost your professional reputation. This might relate to travel or a chance to explore new directions. The only caveat that you must know is that this opportunity will be brief. You will have to act fast.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Surprise travel plans might fall in your lap today. Or this particular boon could relate to opportunities for further education, publishing or something related to medicine and the law. Whatever happens is an unexpected chance to expand your world. Grab it!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Unexpected good fortune might happen for you at this time. It could be an inheritance or an unexpected financial advantage. A favorable decision regarding shared property or insurance issues might also benefit you. Your partner might get a raise or a bonus. Looking good!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Surprising encounters with close friends and partners might delight you at this time. In fact, a partnership might suddenly enrich you financially or in practical terms. Not only will this boon be welcome, it will very likely be unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sudden good news related to your health might be exciting. Others will be just as pleased with the surprising news related to a job, or even something to do with a pet. Work-related travel is also likely. This is a fortunate time for you. Alphabetize your blessings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Surprising news related to your kids might catch you off guard. Others will be equally surprised and delighted by an opportunity for a sudden vacation or a quick getaway. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Meanwhile, romance is titillating and exciting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Unexpected good fortune could affect your family, or your home, or your real estate at this time. You might inherit. You might buy something spontaneously that is high-tech or modern for your home, including art. You might expand your family in an unexpected way. It could be anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Exciting news will boost your optimism and your belief in yourself and in your future at this time. You might have an unexpected chance to travel or to get further learning, training or education. You might meet someone who is unusual who, in turn, expands your world in some way. Whatever occurs will make you happier.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Motion capture artist Andy Serkis (1964) shares your birthday. You are sensuous, tactile and seductive. Personally, you are eager for success and admiration. This is an exciting year for you because it will hold changes that will increase your personal freedom. Stay flexible so that you can explore new opportunities. Travel is likely.

