Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca

El funeral por Huesca será el lunes a las 10 de la mañana en la Iglesia Católica Santa Rita de Casia, ubicada en el 7740 S. Western Ave. de Chicago, según la Orden Fraternal de la Policía.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.

El oficial de policía de Chicago Luis Huesca fue recordado como “un amigo leal y de confianza que predicaba con el ejemplo”.

Departamento de Policía de Chicago

El asesinato fuera de servicio del oficial de la Policía de Chicago Luis Huesca durante el fin de semana se clasificó formalmente como una muerte en acto de servicio el martes, cuando hubiera cumplido 31 años.

Y los servicios funerarios para el joven oficial fueron programados para la próxima semana.

En una carta a los miembros del departamento, Larry Snelling, jefe del Departamento Policía de Chicago (CDP, por sus siglas en inglés), describió que el sujeto era “considerado armado y peligroso”. Los videos parecen mostrarlo caminando por una calle oscura y vistiendo diferentes atuendos en dos tiendas de autoservicio.

A Huesca lo describió como “un espíritu bondadoso que se preocupaba profundamente por su familia, sus amigos y nuestra ciudad”.

Huesca fue atacado la madrugada del domingo en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de la calle 56th mientras conducía del trabajo a su apartamento de Gage Park. Todavía llevaba puesto su uniforme cuando recibió múltiples disparos, y se llevaron su camioneta después de herirlo.

“Hoy hubiera sido el 31 cumpleaños del agente Luis Huesca”, escribió Snelling. “En lugar de ello, tenemos que lamentar la pérdida de un joven oficial en el cumplimiento de su deber. Aunque estamos de luto, honraremos y celebraremos al hombre que fue y el impacto duradero que tuvo en todos los que lo conocieron”.

La familia de Huesca tendrá ahora derecho a recibir beneficios adicionales al haberse dictaminado que murió en acto de servicio. El asesinato de la agente Aréanah Preston, tiroteada durante un asalto cuando volvía a casa del trabajo el pasado mes de mayo, se clasificó igualmente como muerte en acto de servicio.

En la tarde del lunes, el Departamento de Policía emitió una alerta a la comunidad que incluía videos de vigilancia de una persona buscada en relación con el asesinato de Huesca.

Police released these photos and portions of a surveillance video to help identify a person of interest in their investigation into the killing of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.

La Policía publicó estas fotos y partes de un video de vigilancia para ayudar a identificar a una persona de interés en su investigación sobre el asesinato del oficial Luis Huesca temprano el domingo en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de la calle 56th en Gage Park.

Departamento de Policía de Chicago

La alerta pedía la ayuda del público para identificar al “sujeto” masculino, que según En su carta, Snelling reflexionaba sobre el legado del joven agente.

“Durante los dos últimos días, he tenido el honor de pasar tiempo con su familia y con quienes trabajaron a su lado”, compartió Snelling.

“Para su familia, era un hijo y un hermano muy querido. Para su familia aquí en CPD, era un amigo leal y de confianza que predicaba con el ejemplo. Para la comunidad, era un oficial dedicado e íntegro que representaba lo mejor de nuestro departamento”, agregó.

El funeral de Huesca se celebrará el lunes a las 10 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica Santa Rita de Casia, ubicada en el 7740 S. Western Ave. en Chicago, según informa la Orden Fraternal de la Policía. El funeral tendrá lugar el domingo a la 1 p.m. en Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, en el 4727 W. 103rd St. en Oak Lawn.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

