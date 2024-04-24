The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
La Voz Chicago Commentary

Sheriff del Condado de Cook: Yo apoyo el Proyecto de Ley Karina para proteger a sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica

Actualmente, incluso cuando una superviviente puede demostrar ante un juez que está en peligro, la ley deja en manos de su agresor la decisión de entregar las armas. Esto es absurdo.

By  Thomas J. Dart
   
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.

María Álvarez, prima de Karina González, habla en el edificio del Estado de Illinois en apoyo del Proyecto de Ley Karina, para permitir a la policía incautar armas de fuego de una casa cuando una sobreviviente de violencia doméstica obtiene una orden de protección.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Las señales de advertencia de violencia inminente son claras con demasiada frecuencia: amenazas, armas de fuego en la casa, un llamado de atención a la policía. Se pueden salvar vidas y evitar derramamientos de sangre cuando nuestro sistema judicial puede reaccionar con rapidez ante esas señales de alarma. Con mucha frecuencia, nuestras leyes vigentes no lo permiten.

En el último año, hemos visto crecer una lista de homicidios devastadores y evitables. A principios de julio, José Álvarez fue acusado de asesinar a tiros a su esposa Karina González y a su hija adolescente y de herir a su hijo adolescente en La Villita.

Menos de dos semanas después, Jailene Flores fue asesinada a tiros en un supermercado de los suburbios del sur. Un hombre acusado de haberla acosado previamente fue acusado del asesinato.

En octubre, Adrianna López fue asesinada a tiros cerca de su casa de Garfield Ridge. Un policía estatal de Illinois intentó detener al sospechoso en Springfield, pero éste le disparó y ahora enfrenta cargos por ese caso.

El año terminó con otra tragedia: María Roque murió baleada en la puerta de su casa de Austin. Un ex novio es acusado del asesinato.

Las víctimas de cada uno de estos casos enviaron señales de alarma a nuestro sistema de justicia penal. Trabajaron para obtener órdenes civiles de protección contra los ahora acusados de matarlas.

Tales órdenes crean una oportunidad clara para que nuestro sistema de justicia intervenga, pero nuestras leyes actuales son ineficaces a la hora de intentar impedir que las personas violentas hagan cosas violentas.

Las órdenes de protección, también llamadas órdenes de alejamiento, padecen un defecto evidente: No permiten a la policía buscar e incautar armas de fuego, sino que suelen depender de que el sujeto las entregue voluntariamente a la policía o se las dé a otra persona.

Por eso apoyo firmemente el Proyecto de Ley Karina, una legislación redactada por defensores de la violencia doméstica que otorga a la policía autoridad real para retirar las armas de fuego al sujeto de una orden de protección.

Nombrada en honor de Karina González, la legislación exigiría que un juez, al dictar una orden de protección, expidiera también una orden de registro e incautación de armas de fuego si existe causa probable de que el demandado tenga acceso a ellas y suponga un peligro inmediato y presente de causar lesiones al demandante o a un menor.

En la actualidad, la ley sólo permite a la policía pedir al individuo que informe voluntariamente cuántas armas de fuego tiene y se las entregue a la policía o a otra persona. Así que, incluso cuando una sobreviviente puede demostrar a un juez que está en peligro y que el agresor tiene armas de fuego, ahora mismo la ley deja en manos de ese agresor la decisión de entregar las armas. Esto es absurdo.

Sin embargo, con la aprobación del Proyecto de Ley Karina, los esfuerzos de las sobrevivientes por protegerse a sí mismas y a sus hijos pueden tener como resultado el retiro de las armas de fuego de las manos de los maltratadores. Es sentido común.

No hay duda de que esta ley salvará vidas, y los oficiales de policía estarán encantados de que se les permita hacer algo más significativo para proteger a las sobrevivientes en estas situaciones, en lugar de estar continuamente atados por leyes que esquivan a las personas peligrosas con intenciones asesinas.

No se debe pedir a las sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica que confíen en un sistema para protegerlas que sistemáticamente se queda corto. Debemos tomar medidas concretas para salvar vidas: Permitir que las fuerzas del orden retiren las armas de fuego a personas claramente peligrosas. La Asamblea General de Illinois debe prestar atención a las alertas rojas que las sobrevivientes están sonando.

Thomas J. Dart ejerce como Alguacil del Condado de Cook.

El Sun-Times acepta cartas al editor y artículos de opinión. Consulte nuestras directrices (en inglés).

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

