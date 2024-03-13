The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Here’s a bright idea to raise revenue for Chicago

The city can raise revenue by offering companies the opportunity to light the light poles along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive with colored bulbs representing their brands. There are thousands of CTA buses and drivers whizzing by on any given day. That’s a lot of eyeballs, which is music to advertisers’ ears.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Here’s a bright idea to raise revenue for Chicago
Cars zip along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A Sun-Times reader suggests the city raise revenue by offering companies the opportunity to light the light poles along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive with colored bulbs representing their brands.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

New ideas for city revenue was a topic of conversation last week on Sun-Times reporter Fran Spielman’s podcast with her guest, Ald. William Hall (6th). The freshman City Council member, who chairs the subcommittee overseeing the search for new revenue, has his work cut out for him. Some ideas at the top of his list are video gaming, wealth taxes, heliport and downtown digital ads.

Might I suggest the Sun-Times put a call out to its audience to share readers' ideas via letters to the editor?

I can start: I take an express CTA bus down North DuSable Lake Shore Drive every weekday for my commute. On my evening drives home, I see light poles stationed every 20 feet or so that glow down on the walkers and bikers of the lakefront path.

I thought how cool would it be if all of those light bulbs were like the ones I installed in my condo that have the ability to change any color with the click of a button on my iPhone.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

With a view of multicolored lights stretching its 15-plus mile length (the city would need to install some new light poles in spots), North DuSable Lake Shore Drive could expand our downtown symphony of lights. Just think of holidays: the iconic drive can go green for St Pats, red white and blue for the Fourth of July, Chicago sports team colors when our teams make the playoffs. The list truly goes on and on.

The multi-color lights alone would be an iconic addition to Chicago’s architecture. More important, however, is the revenue aspect.

Related

A few times a year, we could offer companies the opportunity to light the drive with their brand colors for a price. According to the group "Redefine the Drive," the drive between Grand and Hollywood avenues alone has roughly 69,000 CTA bus passengers a day as well as over 100,000 cars a day. That’s a lot of eyeballs, which is music to advertisers’ ears.

Maybe Zillow (blue) is looking to advertise their real estate app on Chicago’s North Side? Or maybe Redfin (red)? Maybe Southwest Airlines (red, blue and yellow) has a new local ad campaign about flying away during our harsh winters? Maybe T-Mobile (pink) or AT&T (blue and white) want to market their cellphone carrier brand to Chicago’s North Siders.

Let them get their photo-ops and stories on the news and let us get their money.

Marty Malone, Lake View

Keep garbage down

We could go a long way toward solving our trash problems if, as individuals and as a society, we had the courage to give an honest answer to one question: How much "stuff" do we really need?

Neil Johnson, Lansing

Bear truth

Is it my imagination, or do the Bears seem far more concerned about building a new stadium than about building a winning team?

Ken Weiss, Palatine

Next Up In Commentary
The Bears would be asking for trouble by keeping Justin Fields as a backup to Caleb Williams
Chicago’s lakefront is too important to just hand off for a new Bears stadium
The worlds of entertainment and sports can do more to combat antisemitism
Big Ten tournament preview: Will it be Purdue-Illinois Part 3 or something less expected?
State’s asthma emergency efforts are helping students breathe easier
Why did Ireland put Che Guevara on a stamp?
The Latest
Honey Dijon performs at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
Music
Disclosure, Skepta, Honey Dijon among ARC Music Festival 2024 headliners
The house and techno music festival released its full lineup ahead of its return to Union Park this Labor Day Weekend.
By Matt Moore
 
Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles competes in the vault in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Bears
Simone Biles shows love for Chicago (and hot dogs) after Bears sign her husband, Jonathan Owens
The most decorated American gymnast in history is now a Bears fan after her husband signed with the team.
By Nyarai Khepra
 
Red Sox Baseball
MLB
Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito expected to miss season after having elbow surgery
Giolito’s recovery could take at least nine months.
By Associated Press
 
Housing & development
Dollar Tree to close nearly 1,000 stores over next few years
Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar for more than $8 billion in 2015 after a bidding war with rival Dollar General, but it has had difficulty absorbing the chain.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Homewood-Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) cradles the the Vikings' IHSA Class 4A state championship trophy.
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 172: Breaking down the 2024 IHSA basketball state finals
Mike and Joe break down the state championship games, discuss the format, the crowds and take a look ahead at next season.
By Michael O’Brien
 