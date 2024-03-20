The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Election Day came and went. He never got his mail-in ballot.

A reader from Englewood didn’t get the ballot he requested by mail. So, he showed up at his polling place. That didn’t go so well.

Letters to the Editor
   
Mail-in ballots are ready to be entered into a counting machine at the Cook County Clerk’s office.

I complained to the Board of Election Commissioners on March 11 because I had not yet received my vote by mail ballot. I was told that another ballot would be sent out.

As of March 18, I still had not received either ballot, so I called their offices. I was told that ballots had been sent out and that it must be a post office issue. I was told that if I wanted to vote, I would now have to physically go into a polling place March 19.

Tuesday morning, I boarded public transportation and arrived at my designated polling place around 7 a.m. After giving my information to a worker, I noticed them scratching their head. A supervisor was called over.

After more head-scratching by the two of them, I was told that I could not vote there. I was advised to go to an early voting location to see if things could be cleared up there. Apparently, the fact that I was supposed to be issued a vote-by-mail ballot somehow prevented me from voting at my designated polling place.

If this happened to me, I can't help but wonder how many other vote-by-mail ballots may not have been received. A neighbor finally received a ballot on March 18.

Low voter turnout? I can't say I'm surprised.

Is there some independent organization that audits how many voters actually receive vote-by-mail ballots before an election takes place?

Michael Pearson, Englewood

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

St. Patrick’s Day nightmare

The Riverwalk cost more than $100 million to build and took 15 years to complete, paid for by Chicago taxpayers. It would have been the perfect location to view the dyeing of the Chicago River, but it was closed ... again.

To add insult to injury, all of the downtown bridges were closed to pedestrians, forcing tens of thousands of people to jam onto Wacker Drive, sometimes 10 people deep, to get a glimpse of the action on the river. In addition, Wacker Dive was open to vehicle traffic, endangering pedestrians who were forced to walk in the street. Someone, please tell me how this makes any sense? I hope smarter heads prevail next year.

Mike Kirchberg, Little Italy

Crime
13-year-old boy badly hurt in Chatham drive-by
He was struck in the back and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
$100k donation to help migrants cover rent, get on a ‘pathway to self-sufficiency’
The donation, given to the Instituto del Progreso Latino, comes as the nonprofit’s funds for rental assistance are running low.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Former Naperville firefighter accused of stealing prescription drugs
Zachary Volland, of Oswego, is facing multiple charges including official misconduct, burglary, government theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NFL Combine
Bears
Watch: Check out videos of QB Caleb Williams’ pro day at USC as Bears watch
Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus were front and center as projected No. 1 pick finally works out.
By Patrick Finley
 
Arturas Karnišovas, Billy Donovan
Bulls
Executive Arturas Karnisovas hoping to have a Bullish market to sell
The game with the Rockets on Thursday is really significant as the Bulls finally hope to reach .500 after a dismal start to the season. It will also allow Karnisovas to again try and sell the decisions he and the front office have made.
By Joe Cowley
 