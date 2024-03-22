Barack Obama deserves to have a Chicago street named for him, but leave Columbus Drive alone

In downtown Chicago, major streets are named after early presidents, including Washington, Madison, Jefferson and Monroe. Since then, Chicago’s very own Barack Obama was elected to the presidency. His name deserves to be added prominently to the grid of presidential streets.

Columbus Drive has been identified by Ald. Lamont Robinson as the appropriate thoroughfare to recognize Obama. This makes some sense because the entire world was watching on election night 2008 in Grant Park, as we elected our first African American president. Why not memorialize that historic night by renaming Columbus Drive, the street running through the park?

The problem is the name change would erase the historical context in which we witnessed the Obama victory. Columbus Drive is as much a part of Grant Park as the ball fields and summer music festivals. In November 2008, Columbus Drive was the thoroughfare connecting the audacity of hope with Chicago’s tradition of welcoming generations of immigrants to a land of opportunity.

Related Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinance

I take pride in Chicago. Around the same time Obama arrived in Chicago, I came here to go to graduate school and then made the city home. It’s a place where a second-generation Italian American can live and prosper.

On election night 2008, as Obama made his victory speech, I noted that he was standing by Columbus Drive, named for the first Italian to reach the shores of the New World. I saw that change we can believe in really does happen.

Chicago should memorialize Obama’s victory while preserving the historic context and place where it occurred, Grant Park and Columbus Drive. I encourage the City Council to find an appropriate downtown street renaming opportunity to recognize President Obama.

James D'Archangelis, Uptown/Buena Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Obama already has a monument

When I hear of a politician who spends their time trying to rename things, I think here is a politician who doesn’t have a clue what their job is. And if they do, they’re clearly not doing it. ("Alderperson’s proposal would rename Columbus Drive for Obama" — March 21).

So much to do, and they have time for this? And is this politician on this get-rid-of-anything Columbus thing?

President Obama is building an enormous monument to himself in Jackson Park. I think he’s covered.

We don’t celebrate Christopher Columbus because he was a famous Italian explorer. We celebrate Columbus because he opened up the entire Western Hemisphere to the rest of the world. If you think that was a mistake, then your years in public schools have been in vain.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Don’t raise taxes on aviation industry

President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2025 budget, highlighted in recent coverage, proposes measures targeting general aviation, including business aviation, neglecting its indispensable role in our economic and business landscape that supports $247 billion in economic activity and over 1 million jobs across the country.

Proposed budget measures would single out general aviation by escalating jet fuel taxes five-fold, when these operators already pay the cost their operations impose on an air traffic system built for commercial operators. The proposal would also extend the length of time over which the cost of an aircraft can be depreciated, even though the schedule is currently in line with other comparable business investments like landscaping equipment or road vehicles.

Business aviation is crucial for American businesses. It enables swift, efficient access to remote areas and expedites the transportation of personnel and resources. It’s a lifeline for small to medium-sized companies that are the backbone of our nation’s economy.

The administration’s remarks unfairly target an industry that is essential for countless businesses and communities, vilifying a tool that helps companies be more competitive in an increasingly global market. This messaging from the White House fails to address the innovation, job creation and economic growth from this sector that has bolstered our economy for decades.

It is imperative that our policymakers recognize the true value of general and business aviation, considering its inextricable integration in our economy and lifestyles. Our leaders must recognize the diverse and substantial contributions of general and business aviation for our businesses and economic prosperity, rather than undermine it with detrimental tax policies.

Lee Boswell, president, Monee Chamber of Commerce

Trump’s a bottom-feeder

As Michael Sneed points out, "It never seems to be the bottom for Donald Trump." His latest "bottom" involves making fun of Joe Biden's stuttering (even though Biden has clearly overcome the problem). Trump's behavior clearly shows his bombastic bravado is merely a public facade that covers the very small and extremely insecure little boy that he must hide inside himself.

As the saying goes, "The best defense is a good offense," and Trump has certainly set new records for being offensive. And this is nothing new for Trump: In his first presidential campaign, he physically and grotesquely mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski's medical condition in public.

It is well-documented that Trump has done many other things that also should disqualify him for office (like inciting the Jan 6 riot to overthrow an election). The list is endless.

But ridiculing a person's disability, even once, is more than enough to disqualify him from seeking public office, especially the presidency.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

A victimizer-in-chief

Donald Trump constantly claims to be a victim. He is not. He is America's preeminent victimizer in too many ways to enumerate.

Michael Hart, West Ridge

