Don't give up on Joe Biden

It’s too late for Hunter S. Thompson to write a sequel to his book “Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail.” If it weren’t, I can only imagine what he would think of those on the fringe of the Democratic Party calling for an open convention after President Biden’s debate performance on Thursday night. It’s bizarre to see said Democrats forget a basic political lesson at this crucial moment — always close ranks around the successful incumbent.

Some Democrats, who haven’t learned from the damage Ted Kennedy’s primary challenge dealt to President Carter in 1980, can’t help but panic. It’s pathetic to see how many were willing to forget Biden’s 3.5 years of success within the first 15 minutes of a debate.

Who can remember when most pundits declared that Walter Mondale mopped the floor with the aging Ronald Reagan in the first presidential debate in 1984? Or when Mitt Romney surprised an unprepared Barack Obama in their first meeting in 2012? Or when Hillary Clinton cruised past Donald Trump after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in their 2016 debate?

Ultimately, history indicates that Thursday’s debate will likely not have as much of an effect in the long run as most pundits believe.

Alternatively, Republicans moved past Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts within days of the verdict. This is although Trump was already a traditionally flawed candidate, having lost a previous presidential election with a failed pandemic response and insurrection attempt under his belt. It is therefore painful to see many Democrats fail to support the most successful legislative president since Lyndon Johnson.

The onus is surely on Biden as a candidate to shine a light on his successes, but Democrats refusing to listen due to a single debate are shooting themselves in the foot.

There are about four months until Election Day. With so much at stake — the fate of Ukraine, reproductive rights, competent climate policy and American democracy among them — the Democratic Party needs to protect its incumbency advantage. Given the political fundamentals that can help Biden win, including a strong economy, Democrats must nominate him in August without controversy.

To fight against that notion would be to make the party look as weak as the pundits calling for a convention challenge.

Connor Wielgos, Arlington Heights

Stick with guy who doesn’t lie

I am an 85-year-old military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. I am also a father to three sons and a grandfather of three. I can confirm that we grandpas have bad days every now and then, and President Biden just had one. But I also know that for a liar and cheat, every day is a bad day. My vote for commander in chief is still for honorable servant Grandpa Joe rather than convicted felon, Uncle Donald.

Glenn Shipley, West Ridge

Let’s count Trump’s lies

The fact-checkers for NBC have counted more than 30 lies Trump told during the debate last night. Trump blasted Biden with false narratives, twisted reasoning and misinterpretations of events — full of sound and fury signifying nothing because they were lies.

Having repeated the big lies so often to himself and his followers, he sounds convincing. He delivers his lies with the full effectiveness of a snake oil salesman and practiced con man. He bombarded Biden with his barrage of untruths. Sadly, Biden was stunned by the false blames, name-calling and whining Trump hit him with. How can you debate a man who lives in his own little world, a world of lies he’s told himself, with no respect for the truth?

Marion J. Reis, Lombard

Step aside, President Biden

Octogenarians know that aging carefully follows the second law of thermodynamics. Everything gets worse over time. In humans, it’s hearing, vision, cognition and balance. Mr. President, you have performed brilliantly during your tenure but it’s time to leave on a high note and allow the Democratic Party to select a younger candidate. It’s not too late to excite the younger voters. Our country and maybe the world will not easily survive four years of chaos under your opponent.

Michael Ellman, Wilmette

Look at substance, not performance

You will no doubt realize that almost every person who professionally commented on “who won the debate” gave it to Donald Trump. Debates, like plays, are made to give an impression, and the critics rated it strictly on performance and not on message content.

We must, therefore, recognize something that has been true of Americans forever: Although elections are held so we the people can choose who is best qualified to serve in a government position, we have been selecting the one who best performs instead.

Is it any wonder that our democracy has never measured up to the founding fathers’ expectations?

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Warriors for democracy

Though President Biden struggled, his plans and priorities were clear. Trump spewed hatred, bigotry, authoritarian rants, etc. We need a pragmatic and democratic leader, not a flashy speaker. Biden can beat Trump if Democrats stop shopping for candidates and simply decide to win. Democrats can’t be consumers of democracy, they must become warriors for the democratic promise.

John Gaudette, Ravenswood

The meaning of ‘presidential’

Talk about being presidential. Thursday night one guy talked policy issues and what has been accomplished in his just under four years in office and what he wants to accomplish if re-elected. The other guy said he wants to Make America Great Again, just like he said eight years ago. But offered no policy goals. One guy said while he had done numerous things to help U.S. citizens, the other had offered a string of complaints. and an even larger string of lies. Like I said at the start, talk about being presidential.

Bernard Biernacki, Aurora

Wishing for Adam Kinzinger

I wish former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger would run as an Independent. He would get my vote. He can work with both sides of the aisle.

Virginia Dare McGraw, Naperville

Illinois’ history on slavery

The Sun-Times’ editorial board’s declaration that “Illinois wasn’t a slave state” (“Reparations how?"— June 20) in questioning the value and feasibility of formal reparations did a disservice to the historical record and Illinois’ need to face its own ledger on slavery.

Indeed, Illinois was not a slave state … during the Civil War. But it was before. In 1815, Ninian Edwards, then the governor of the Illinois territory and a future U.S. senator and governor of the state, put a classified in the Illinois Herald: “I have for sale 22 slaves. Among them are several of both sexes between the years of 10 and 17 years.”

The 1818 constitution for the new state of Illinois barred the introduction of slavery, but it allowed Ninian and other slave owners to keep those they already had, though enslaved children would be allowed to become free upon males reaching 21 and females 18.

In 1825, in the state capital of Kaskaskia alone, there were 99 families that held 109 enslaved people. A fifth of those enslaved “belonged” to Pierre Menard, Illinois’ first lieutenant governor. Even though the Illinois Supreme Court gradually eroded slavery, it wasn’t until 1848 that the Illinois Constitution abolished slavery altogether (Menard and others kept enslaved people until then).

Yes, Illinois was the “Land of Lincoln,” but we as a state routinely use that as a pass to avoid confronting the trespasses that came before. Yes, Chicago did not become incorporated until 1837, as the Sun-Times pointed out, but it was part, before and after that, of a political and economic system that not only tolerated but benefited from slavery. Yes, the issue of reparations is a complicated one, but the conversation should at least be set against the full historical context.

Laurent Pernot, Highland Park

People walk by a “Welcome Chicago” at Midway International Airport. A reader believes an economic corridor should be built from Midway to other parts of the Southwest Side. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Overlooked Southwest Side has a lot to offer

Chicago, famed for its towering skyline and vibrant culture, still has room to grow and become more globally competitive. One subregion that has untapped opportunity and is poised for uplifting transformation is my very own backyard, the Southwest Side.

I grew up here, continue to live here and want to see my community become a real destination for people and business in our globalized world. City leaders should match this potential with bold and creative planning, fueled by a big vision with big plans.

Within Archer Heights alone, 20% of households don’t own a car. Yet bike infrastructure is nonexistent. Public transit can be difficult or inconvenient to take. The Orange Line is difficult to access due to the space around stations being vacant or developed as drive-throughs. One would have to drive a handful of blocks to shop or eat at a restaurant. This extra driving takes money away from an already budget-conscious, working-class community. Plus, the extra pollution we have to breathe from living around all this auto activity reduces our long-term health. Hence, the quality of life in my region gets hit hard.

To improve the quality of life in my area, we must do a better job at harnessing my region as an income-generating outlet for the city by transforming the Southwest Side into a true aerotropolis — a metropolitan subregion whose land use and economy are centered around an airport. In Chicago’s case, Midway Airport could position itself as a new, dynamic urban region with a city center of its own.

By strategically upzoning Archer Avenue, Cicero Avenue and Pulaski Road, and diversifying land use, we could attract a broader set of businesses and housing types to the area. Light rail or bus rapid transit along Archer, Cicero and Pulaski could connect activity from Midway to the rest of the city. Midway Airport would take off as a more attractive, globally competitive airport.

Midway Airport’s roughly 6,500 employees would be at the heart of this aerotropolis, creating a bustling urban hub where workers, air travelers and locals alike can live, work and shop within two transit stops of the airport. Enhanced connectivity between commercial and residential life would build community wealth that elevates the quality of life for all residents. Chicago could foster economic prosperity, create a more resilient Southwest Side, and secure a more competitive position as a global city.

Daniel Villalobos, Vittum Park

Heartache for White Sox fan

I have been a long-time White Sox Fan and have never seen a worse team on the field! So my question is: Has the team only turned into a tax write-off off for owner Jerry Reinsdorf? It appears he does not care how bad they are or about his loyal fans.

Lynn Hayden, Las Vegas

