The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Lifestyles Chicago Music

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand pop-up lands in Chicago

The Bucktown storefront will be open from June 15 to July 14 and promotes the singer’s new nail polish collection for his beauty brand, Pleasing.

By  Katie Anthony
   
A picture of Harry Styles appears next to his beauty brand, Pleasing, which has landed in Bucktown with a pop-up store open June 15 to July 14.

Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, has landed in Bucktown with a pop-up store open June 15 to July 14.

Katie Anthony/Sun-Times, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, has touched down in Chicago.

A storefront at 1623 N. Damen Ave. in Bucktown has been transformed into an out-of-this-world metallic pop-up to promote the superstar’s new nail polish set, the AstroMilk collection.

Dubbed the Pleasing AstroMilk Bar, the location will be open starting at 10 a.m. June 15 and running through July 14.

Visitors can try out the brand-new polish collection, beat the heat with “inspired ice cream flavors,” check their voter registration status and more, according to the brand. And, of course, pick up exclusive merch to commemorate their visit to the other-worldly store.

Fans in Austin, Texas, where the singer’s brand had a pop-up in April, reported 7-hour long lines on opening day, with some merchandise going quickly.

The brand hasn’t hinted at Styles himself attending the pop-up event. The last time he came through Chicago was when he took over the United Center for six nights during his “Love on Tour” Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2022.

