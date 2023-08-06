The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Lollapalooza Entertainment and Culture Music

PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 4 highlights

The final day of the four-day lakeside festival promises sets by Lana del Ray, Louis the Child, Lil Yachty, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
merlin_115075728.jpg

Dehd performs at the T-Mobile stage on Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Overcast skied welcomed fans to Day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday afternoon.

Drizzle turned to rain turned to drizzle turned to rain as the hours ticked by in Grant Park. Video screens throughout the park offered instructions on evacuation procedures just as a precaution.

Sunday’s closing day lineup features headlining sets by Lana del Ray, Louis the Child, Louis the Child, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and French pop-disco powerhouse L’Imperatrice.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 4 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park:

merlin_115075718.jpg

Festivalgoers navigate around mud near the T-Mobile Stage on day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115075720.jpg

Jason Balla from Dehd performs during Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115075800.jpg

Emily Kempf from Dehd performs Saturday at the T-Mobile stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115075798.jpg

Festivalgoers navigate around mud near the T-Mobile Stage on Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115075768.jpg

Bakar sings on the Tito’s Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4 on Sunday at Grant Park.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

merlin_115075780.jpg

Bakar walks across the Tito’s Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

merlin_115075774.jpg

Festivalgoers put their hands in the air during Bakar’s set Sunday at Lollapalooza.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

merlin_115075716.jpg

A festivalgoer manages the mud near the T-Mobile Stage on Sunday during Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage on Sunday in Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_115073146.jpg

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday in Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage on Sunday in Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans jam to Sarah Kinsley as she performs at the Coinbase stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Video screens throughout Grant Park on Sunday alerted festivalgoers to emergency exits in case the weather calls for an evacuation of the park.

Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Video screens throughout Grant Park on Sunday alerted festivalgoers to emergency exits in case the weather calls for an evacuation of the park.

Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Fans lined up at the merch tent early Sunday afternoon.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

We’ll be updating this file throughout the day, so check back often.

