PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 4 highlights

Overcast skied welcomed fans to Day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday afternoon.
Drizzle turned to rain turned to drizzle turned to rain as the hours ticked by in Grant Park. Video screens throughout the park offered instructions on evacuation procedures just as a precaution.
Sunday’s closing day lineup features headlining sets by Lana del Ray, Louis the Child, Louis the Child, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and French pop-disco powerhouse L’Imperatrice.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 4 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park:
We’ll be updating this file throughout the day, so check back often.
