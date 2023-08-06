PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 4 highlights

Overcast skied welcomed fans to Day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday afternoon.

Drizzle turned to rain turned to drizzle turned to rain as the hours ticked by in Grant Park. Video screens throughout the park offered instructions on evacuation procedures just as a precaution.

Sunday’s closing day lineup features headlining sets by Lana del Ray, Louis the Child, Louis the Child, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and French pop-disco powerhouse L’Imperatrice.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 4 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park:

Festivalgoers navigate around mud near the T-Mobile Stage on day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jason Balla from Dehd performs during Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Emily Kempf from Dehd performs Saturday at the T-Mobile stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers navigate around mud near the T-Mobile Stage on Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Bakar sings on the Tito’s Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4 on Sunday at Grant Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Bakar walks across the Tito’s Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers put their hands in the air during Bakar’s set Sunday at Lollapalooza. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A festivalgoer manages the mud near the T-Mobile Stage on Sunday during Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage on Sunday in Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday in Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sarah Kinsley performs at the Coinbase stage on Sunday in Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans jam to Sarah Kinsley as she performs at the Coinbase stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Video screens throughout Grant Park on Sunday alerted festivalgoers to emergency exits in case the weather calls for an evacuation of the park. Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Video screens throughout Grant Park on Sunday alerted festivalgoers to emergency exits in case the weather calls for an evacuation of the park. Bobby Reed/For the Sun-Times

Fans lined up at the merch tent early Sunday afternoon at Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

We’ll be updating this file throughout the day, so check back often.