The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
City Hall News Politics

New inspector general gives sharp critique of Chicago police watchdog agencies

In her first report, Deborah Witzburg finds that the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability need new standards.

By  Andy Grimm and Fran Spielman
   
SHARE New inspector general gives sharp critique of Chicago police watchdog agencies
Deborah Witzburg

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg on Thursday issued her first report since taking over the office, announcing findings that the disciplinary process for police officers who commit misconduct lacked policies to ensure consistency.

Provided

Chicago’s police watchdog agencies don’t have policies in place to ensure that police who commit misconduct get fair and consistent penalties, according to a report Thursday from City Hall Inspector General Deborah Witzburg.

The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs and the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability lack protocols and policies to evaluate the mitigating and aggravating factors for officers who’ve committed misconduct, according to the report, the first issued by the inspector general’s office since Witzburg was appointed to head the office.

Without uniform policies to ensure similar cases end up with similar disciplinary recommendations makes it appear that the police accountability process “might be arbitrary and unconstrained, fundamentally undermining the legitimacy of and public confidence in the disciplinary system.”

Witzburg, who oversaw the inspector general’s public safety investigations in her previous job as chief deputy to former City Hall Inspector General Joseph Ferguson, said she had no particular case in mind in issuing her sharp critique of the multi-agency process for disciplining Chicago Police officers.

In an interview Thursday, Witzburg said the lack of clear policies for investigators and the agencies could lead to an unfair process. A disciplinary process that is fair and consistent is crucial to reforming a police department that has been under a federal consent decree since 2016, Witzburg said.

“We don’t get there on police reform if we don’t have a functional and credible disciplinary system,” Witzburg said. “In order for people to trust the disciplinary system, we have to be confident that we’re reaching outcomes in a fair and consistent way.”

Police union president John Catanzara had not read the report Thursday but praised any attempt to bring consistency to a disciplinary system rank-and-file officers have always felt was arbitrary.

Catanzara, who had faced firing from the police department twice and resigned in November while facing disciplinary charges before the Chicago Police Board, said Bureau of Internal Affairs recommendations are biased by internal politics, and COPA recommendations for similar acts of misconduct vary based on whether an incident gets media attention.

“Who you are has always been a part of the process; we’ve been dealing with these situations for a long time,” Catanzara said. “You see some officers getting hung out to dry… because of the optics of the situation.”

The report says internal affairs and COPA agreed with recommendations that policy manuals for investigations document the factors they weighed in reaching their decisions. COPA pushed back on a recommendation that the agency collaborate with the the department and Police Board to develop a list of those factors, though the department’s response to the report stated that the department is allowed to create “matrix” of factors for disciplinary investigations under an existing agreement with the union.

It’s not surprising that Witzburg would choose to highlight defects in the process for disciplining Chicago police officers in the first report as inspector general.

She signaled that intention during a wide-ranging interview the day after her confirmation.

Related

To help rebuild trust between citizens and police, Witzburg said she planned to start by shining a light on a police investigative and disciplinary system she described as “enormously complex,” divided among an alphabet soup of agencies.

“It is byzantine, and I am really looking forward to continuing our work in demystifying that — both for members of the department and members of the public,” she said. “If we had an investigative and disciplinary system in which people had reason to have confidence, that would go a long way toward a world in which we had a better relationship between the police department and the community it serves.”

Next Up In Politics
Nicholas Kantas, who married into powerhouse lobbyist family, runs for judge with help from lobbyists
Juneteenth in Chicago: Celebrating history, continuing a struggle for freedoms
Trump hits downstate Illinois for rally to boost Rep. Mary Miller in showdown with Rep. Rodney Davis
9 takeaways from Jan. 6 committee hearing: Al Gore, Mike Pence met history test Trump flunked
Lightfoot spared almost certain defeat on vote to raise speed camera ticket threshold
Dreaming of a future for the South Side’s historic Pilgrim Baptist Church
The Latest
Nicholas Kantas, who is running for Cook County judge in a suburban judicial district.
The Watchdogs
Nicholas Kantas, who married into powerhouse lobbyist family, runs for judge with help from lobbyists
Also among those who’ve helped his campaign in the contested June 28 Democratic primary: a lawyer who was a campaign fundraiser for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
By Robert Herguth
 
Michelle Duster, great-granddaughter of civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells.
Chicago
Juneteenth in Chicago: Celebrating history, continuing a struggle for freedoms
“All of those things our ancestors paid for, for other people to benefit from, we deserve,” says the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Kim Dulaney.
By Mariah Rush
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As we pay son’s mortgage, he buys expensive ‘toys’
The man, a husband and father, claims a “spending addiction” spurred him to empty the savings and run up big debt.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A finished city of Chicago manhole cover emerges from a shakeout — a machine that rattles away sand from castings — at Neenah Foundry in Neenah, Wisconsin, which has been producing much of the city’s manhole cover supply and other infrastructure for more than 100 years.
Columnists
Nothing lasts forever, but manhole covers come close — visiting a foundry that makes them for Chicago
A trip to the Neenah Foundry, maker of much of Chicago’s overlooked infrastructure for more than a century, uncovers the complex manufacture of cast-iron sewer lids.
By Neil Steinberg
 
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Feb. 18, 2022.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
The woman, 40, was in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 