Man found dead in Roseland house fire

A man was found dead late Saturday in a residential fire in Roseland on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. to a house in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man in bed, Chicago fire officials said.

He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire started in the bedroom and was ruled accidental.

