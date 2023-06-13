The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Metro/State News Chicago

Man found dead in Roseland house fire

Officials responded about 11:50 p.m. to a fire in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man in bed. He was unresponsive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man in bed, Chicago fire officials said. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sun-Times file

A man was found dead late Saturday in a residential fire in Roseland on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. to a house in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man in bed, Chicago fire officials said.

He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire started in the bedroom and was ruled accidental.

The Latest
Screenshot_2023_06_13_at_11.40.59_AM.png
News
Police continue search for missing Logan Square woman last seen heading to River North job
Allison Hague, 34, was on her way to work Sunday but never arrived.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dogs Izzy (left) and Kitty.
Columnists
‘The one gift we cannot give’
New book explores our love for pets and the pain that comes when they depart.
By Neil Steinberg
 
An aerial view of Waukegan in June 2022.
Politics
Waukegan wants to huddle with Bears on new stadium
As the team mulls a new stadium, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor pitched the team on the north suburb’s “opportunities, advantages and history with the Bears organization.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
Olympic Sports
Autopsy says Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth
Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.
By Associated Press
 
FM_EP108_00488.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Full Monty’ update mostly strips away the fun
Gloomy Hulu series revisits the working-class characters from 1997 movie, many of whom are struggling and suffering.
By Richard Roeper
 