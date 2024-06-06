Japanese streetwear brand BAPE opens first Chicago store near Gold Coast

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Japanese streetwear brand BAPE on Wednesday launched a new store in Chicago , which joins a roster of 40 global locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami in the U.S., as well as Japan, Seoul, London, Paris and more places.

The two-story, 5,000 square-foot space at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast features a clear resin stage and original artwork. Its influences include “art institutions, luxury automotive design, futuristic films and virtual reality,” said BAPE in a statement.

In the sleek store, silver life-size statues with shark heads flank the boutique’s staircase. Rows of hip sneakers seem to float on clear shelves in front of a window with a view of leafy trees. Hats, hoodies, carpet and seating upholstery bear BAPE’s distinctive camouflage patterns.

Guests arrive at an opening party at the new BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“This location will be a gallery for expression, showcased through the product, the architecture, the artwork, and, most importantly, the community that will bring our space to life,” said Mahmoud el Salahy, CEO of BAPE. “We believe that retail is about building destinations for changemakers, for relationships and for co-creation.”

The global streetwear market size was $195.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach nearly $278.79 billion by 2032, according to Value Market Research. Popular brands include HUF, Stussy, Nike, Carhartt WIP, Undefeated, Adidas, Supreme, BAPE and others.

BAPE, which stands for “A Bathing Ape” was founded in Japan in 1993 in Harajuku, a Tokyo district known for youth culture and trendy shops. BAPE is a reference to the film “Planet of the Apes” and the Japanese idiom “a bathing ape in lukewarm water” that describes someone who overindulges.

Founder Nigo was a magazine editor and stylist before launching BAPE and was also a musician, deejay and record producer.

Guests attend an opening party at the newly opened BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The new space features a line of tees, hoodies, accessories and souvenirs in BAPE’s signature camouflage designs that draw on Chicago’s red and blue city flag.

BAPE Chicago features custom work by Indonesian contemporary artist Arkiv Vilmansa and graffiti artist Josh “Stash” Franklin. Vilmansa created pieces in his cartoon-inspired style that incorporates elements of BAPE.

The brand also unveiled collaborations with locals, such as one featuring Chicago native and designer Don C., design advisor for the Chicago Bulls and former manager of rapper Kanye West.

BAPE has been affiliated with musicians, rappers and artists such as Pharrell, Biggie Smalls, Beastie Boys, Lil’ Wayne and others.

In addition to apparel, BAPE’s products include art, furniture and toys. Prices for the high-end items can reach $500 for a hoodie, $300 for sneakers and $150 for hats.