The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Guests attend a opening party at the newly opened BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. in the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Guests attend a opening party at the newly opened BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. in the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Money Gold Coast

Japanese streetwear brand BAPE opens first Chicago store near Gold Coast

Fashion label calls its space at 113 E. Oak St. “a gallery for expression.”

By  Amy Yee
   
We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Japanese streetwear brand BAPE on Wednesday launched a new store in Chicago , which joins a roster of 40 global locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami in the U.S., as well as Japan, Seoul, London, Paris and more places.

The two-story, 5,000 square-foot space at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast features a clear resin stage and original artwork. Its influences include “art institutions, luxury automotive design, futuristic films and virtual reality,” said BAPE in a statement.

In the sleek store, silver life-size statues with shark heads flank the boutique’s staircase. Rows of hip sneakers seem to float on clear shelves in front of a window with a view of leafy trees. Hats, hoodies, carpet and seating upholstery bear BAPE’s distinctive camouflage patterns.

Guests arrive at an opening party at the new BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast.

Guests arrive at an opening party at the new BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“This location will be a gallery for expression, showcased through the product, the architecture, the artwork, and, most importantly, the community that will bring our space to life,” said Mahmoud el Salahy, CEO of BAPE. “We believe that retail is about building destinations for changemakers, for relationships and for co-creation.”

The global streetwear market size was $195.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach nearly $278.79 billion by 2032, according to Value Market Research. Popular brands include HUF, Stussy, Nike, Carhartt WIP, Undefeated, Adidas, Supreme, BAPE and others.

BAPE, which stands for “A Bathing Ape” was founded in Japan in 1993 in Harajuku, a Tokyo district known for youth culture and trendy shops. BAPE is a reference to the film “Planet of the Apes” and the Japanese idiom “a bathing ape in lukewarm water” that describes someone who overindulges.

Founder Nigo was a magazine editor and stylist before launching BAPE and was also a musician, deejay and record producer.

Guests attend an opening party at the newly opened BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Guests attend an opening party at the newly opened BAPE streetwear store at 113 E. Oak St. near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The new space features a line of tees, hoodies, accessories and souvenirs in BAPE’s signature camouflage designs that draw on Chicago’s red and blue city flag.

BAPE Chicago features custom work by Indonesian contemporary artist Arkiv Vilmansa and graffiti artist Josh “Stash” Franklin. Vilmansa created pieces in his cartoon-inspired style that incorporates elements of BAPE.

The brand also unveiled collaborations with locals, such as one featuring Chicago native and designer Don C., design advisor for the Chicago Bulls and former manager of rapper Kanye West.

BAPE has been affiliated with musicians, rappers and artists such as Pharrell, Biggie Smalls, Beastie Boys, Lil’ Wayne and others.

In addition to apparel, BAPE’s products include art, furniture and toys. Prices for the high-end items can reach $500 for a hoodie, $300 for sneakers and $150 for hats.

Small Business
Foxtrot founder says some Chicago stores could reopen this summer
Money
United Airlines is hiring in Chicago, but not as fast as it did the last 2 years
Money
Loop's safety and hospitality 'ambassadors' program expands for summer
View More Stories In Business
The Latest
Exercise woman, asthma inhaler breathe at gym with fitness coach for chest relief and wellness. Black woman anxiety, asma attack sitting on floor at training workout for body health in Los Angeles
Letters to the Editor
Asthma inhalers are now more affordable in Illinois, and that's a breath of fresh air for many
The Illinois General Assembly recently passed an amendment that caps the co-pay of an asthma inhaler at $25 per 30-day supply.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A person on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 26, 2022.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
By Matt Moore
 
Chennedy Carter wears a white Chicago Sky jersey and holds an orange and white Wilson basketball during a game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky 'harassed' by man arriving at the team's hotel in Washington
Guard Chennedy Carter was the player targeted. The Sky’s security detail was able to de-escalate the situation immediately.
By Annie Costabile
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m seeing a man who hardly ever wants to see me
Boyfriend of eight years has been cutting back on time spent together.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
APTOPIX D-Day-80th Anniversary
Other Views
Remembering the Greatest Generation on D-Day’s milestone anniversary
According to the National World War II Museum, less than 1% of American World War II veterans are still alive today. In 10 years, fewer than 1,000 may remain.
By James Doelling
 