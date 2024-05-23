The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Housing & development Money News

Just what you need: Popular online retailer Wayfair draws a crowd at its first physical store

Hundreds of shoppers gathered outside the store before it’s opening, with some customers arriving as early as 5:30 a.m. for a chance to buy furniture and home goods.

By  Abby Miller
   
Customers line up outside Wayfair at Edens Plaza in Wilmette on its opening day Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Wayfair, the popular online retailer, opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Wilmette on Thursday. But before the doors officially opened at 10 a.m., hundreds of shoppers had gathered outside — some arriving as early as 5:30 a.m. for a chance to shop for furniture and home goods.

“I’ve been shopping on Wayfair for a while, and so I was so excited last year when I saw that (it was) coming,” said Renetta Turner, who arrived at 8:30 a.m. after coming from Chicago. “I would never miss this. I love this store.”

Wayfair executives and community leaders gathered at Edens Plaza to celebrate the 150,000-square-foot store’s grand opening. The space includes more than 80,000 pieces of merchandise and a cafe called The Porch, where customers can get food or drinks.

Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett said Wayfair’s opening represents a revitalization of the strip center and of Wilmette. Wayfair fills a vacancy left by former department store Carson Pirie Scott in 2018.

“This is a transformative moment for Wilmette,” she said. “Wayfair is poised to become the major economic engine that takes our community to the next level. We’re excited for the new tenants that will follow Wayfair to Edens Plaza.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

