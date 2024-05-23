1 dead, 2 hurt in Morgan Park wreck

One man died and two people were injured in a car crash in the Morgan Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.

Just before midnight, a silver SUV and a black car collided in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. An unidentified 45-year-old man in the car was dead on the scene.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also in the car, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 40, who was in the SUV, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No citations are pending and Area 2 detectives are investigating.