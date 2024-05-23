1 dead, 2 hurt in Morgan Park wreck

One man died and two people were injured in a car crash in the Morgan Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.
Just before midnight, a silver SUV and a black car collided in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. An unidentified 45-year-old man in the car was dead on the scene.
A 27-year-old woman, who was also in the car, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 40, who was in the SUV, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
No citations are pending and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Despite the harm he’s causing her, she keeps letting him back into the house, putting herself and her child in danger.
Donald Trump can’t seem to land on a decipherable or even singular position when it comes to reproductive rights, an issue that is poised to play big in the 2024 presidential election.
Notes: Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks.
One man, 23, was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and was in fair condition.