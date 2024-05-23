The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Morgan Park News Crime

1 dead, 2 hurt in Morgan Park wreck

A man, 45, was dead on the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 2 hurt in Morgan Park wreck
cfd-ambulance.jpg

Two vehicles crashed just before midnight in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Sun-Times file

One man died and two people were injured in a car crash in the Morgan Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.

Just before midnight, a silver SUV and a black car collided in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. An unidentified 45-year-old man in the car was dead on the scene.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also in the car, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 40, who was in the SUV, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No citations are pending and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett
Boy, 6, critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach
2 wounded in Edgewater shooting
Photo that stirred antisemitism concerns fuels yearbook controversy at Bartlett High School
9-month-old boy is dropped off at Woodlawn fire house
CTA unveils ideas for open space under revamped L tracks in Edgewater, Uptown
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How can I help friend living with an abusive man?
Despite the harm he’s causing her, she keeps letting him back into the house, putting herself and her child in danger.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Trump Hush Money
Columnists
Trump is all over the place on women's reproductive rights
Donald Trump can’t seem to land on a decipherable or even singular position when it comes to reproductive rights, an issue that is poised to play big in the 2024 presidential election.
By S. E. Cupp
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks embracing 'big opportunity' in bullpen
Notes: Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks.
By Maddie Lee
 
crime-scene-e1537396861680.png
Crime
2 wounded in Edgewater shooting
One man, 23, was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and was in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 