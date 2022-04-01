Will Smith resigns from Academy in aftermath of Oscars slap

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement to the Associated Press from the actor Friday afternoon.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said. “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

Smith went on to note that he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

“I am heartbroken. ... So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

During his acceptance speech on Sunday night’s Oscars telecast for best actor in a leading role, Smith apologized to the Academy, his fellow nominees and the audience for his slap of presenter Chris Rock on Sunday night. The following day, Smith apologized via social media to Rock, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Contributing: Associated Press

