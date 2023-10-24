The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Get Gotti’ examines how mob boss dodged prison while beckoning the spotlight

As this fast-paced Netflix docuseries recounts, it took four trials to nail the ruthless celebrity thug.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Get Gotti’ examines how mob boss dodged prison while beckoning the spotlight
New York mob boss John Gotti wears a dapper suit while next to a police car.

New York mob boss John Gotti managed to avoid a criminal conviction until 1992.

Netflix

John Gotti has been dead for more than 20 years, but like Al Capone and Bugsy Siegel, John Dillinger and Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky and Carlo Gambino, he is still remembered as one of the most notorious and ruthless figures in organized crime history. In the 1980s, Gotti became a huge celebrity who eschewed the usual mob traditions of keeping a low profile as he courted a media that was all too willing to turn him into a celebrity, to the point where Time magazine commissioned Andy Warhol to do a portrait of Gotti for a cover story. Unbelievable.

However, as the solid and fast-paced three-part Netflix documentary series “Get Gotti” reminds us, the man wearing the $2,000 bespoke suits and reveling in such press-created nicknames as “The Dapper Don” and “The Teflon Don” wasn’t a charismatic movie star — he was a stone-cold killer, a vicious and ruthless thug who never should have become a media darling and who avoided prison time for years due to sometimes incompetent prosecution, various law enforcement agencies refusing to cooperate with each other, witness intimidation and compromised jurors.

Relying on a bounty of archival news footage, excerpts from wiretapped conversations and interviews with an array of colorful characters from both sides of the law, “Get Gotti” chronicles the three high-profile trials in which Gotti managed to win acquittals — and the fourth trial, in 1992, which resulted in his conviction on 13 felony counts and Gotti spending the remainder of his years in prison, until his death in 2002 at age 61.

‘Get Gotti’

Untitled

A three-part documentary available now on Netflix.

“Get Gotti” opens with the murder of mob boss Paul Castellano in December of 1985 just outside of Sparks Steakhouse in midtown Manhattan — a hit orchestrated by John Gotti, who was poised to take over the Gambino crime family. Gotti, who had made his bones after serving time for murder in the 1970s, set up shop at the Bergin Hunt and Fish Club in Queens.

As former mobsters, a mob wife, FBI agents, prosecutors et al. share their memories of the time, we learn about the sometimes serio-comic efforts to put Gotti away, as when the government managed to install bugs inside the club and were excited when they heard voices talking about committing crimes — only to realize they were hearing a mob movie that was playing on the TV. Then there was the witness in an assault case against Gotti who developed amnesia on the stand, resulting in an acquittal for Gotti and the New York Post headline, “I FORGOTTI.”

Related

We see how Gotti became a folk hero in certain circles and openly courted the media’s attention, much to the dismay of old-school mobsters. TV reporters from the time acknowledge they were complicit in turning Gotti into a celebrity, while former mobster Sal Polisi says that Gotti was “romantically involved with his own image.” Former prosecutors and special agents recall their frustrations in putting together winnable cases against Gotti, and the problems of having a motley crew of informants and associates taking the witness stand, where their credibility would be shredded by Gotti’s notoriously flamboyant attorney, Bruce Cutler.

Eventually, though, it was Gotti’s hubris that brought him down, as the wiretaps caught him in a number of expletive-laden rants in which he clearly acknowledged being a mob boss and ordered multiple crimes, including murders.

They finally Got Gotti.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’: Where a dud can be a dud
‘Fellow Travelers’ resonates as a sweeping love story full of joy and pain
‘The Killer’: He may not look it, but Fassbender’s a murder virtuoso in masterful movie
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan joins ‘Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli for NBA Cup heist
A flop at first, ‘The Right Stuff’ ascends to the level of a classic
The Latest
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 