Chris Rock set to direct MLK movie based on local author’s bio

Chicago author Jonathan Eig’s acclaimed biography of Martin Luther King Jr. is on its way to becoming a movie directed by Chris Rock.

The Hollywood trades report Universal Pictures has optioned rights to the book and is moving forward with the project, with Steven Spielberg acting as executive producer with his company Amblin Partners.

It’s the second recent chronicle of the civil rights movement for Rock, who plays

NAACP leader Roy Wilkins in the upcoming movie “Rustin,” about March on Washington organizer Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo).

Best known as a stand-up comedian and actor (as well as Will Smith’s punching bag), Rock also has taken on directing duties for his movies “Top Five” (2014), “I Think I Love My Wife” (2007) and “Head of State” (2003), as well as several TV projects.

Eig’s book, “King: A Life,” came out in May and was one of 10 finalists for the nonfiction National Book Awards. It did not make the shortlist of five for the award, to be announced Nov. 15.

